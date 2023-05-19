Has Thomas Partey’s drop in form tarnished his “best in position” reputation?

For those who were wondering why Partey wasn’t on the team of the season, this is for you. There was a time earlier this season when Arsenal was flying; every Gunner was seen as the best in his position.
Arsenal’s brilliance backed the Gooners to make statements like Thomas Partey is the best No. 6 in the Premier League. Speaking of Thomas Partey being the best-holding midfielder, is that so? Can that statement still have weight?
At one point, it felt like Arsenal’s midfield was nothing without him; the way he performed there was just extraordinary. While Odegaard and Xhaka thought only of attacking, he made sure the midfield’s defensive part was taken care of single-handedly
However, towards the tail end of the season, it may be hard to convince many that Partey is the best-holding midfielder in the PL. Darren Bent argues that Manchester City’s Rodri is the best-holding midfielder there is, noting that he would have said Partey at one point.
Bent said on talkSPORT: “For me, he is the best holding midfielder in the world. Right now, he is the best holding midfielder in the world. At the start of the season, for my sins, I was saying that Thomas Partey [was the best No. 6 in the world], who start of the season, unbelievable. He can’t lace Rodri’s boots!”
Has Partey’s recent struggles and Arsenal’s poor run in the past few weeks cost the Black Star the best No. 6 tag? Next season, the former Atletico Madrid man can redeem himself; let’s hope so.
Daniel O
Thomas Partey has been the best defensive midfielder in his position for a number of years, even before he join us.
He is the only genuine world class player on Arsenal books, but class is permanent , surely something must have gone wrong lately he seems seriously distracted.
I just posted to you elsewhere. Do you know the tune “Dreamland” by Third World ? That’s where I’m going now. You will be all alone on the night shift.
Had watch that third world band on several occasions in Jamaica and New York, think the last time was in Brooklyn in 2000,
My favorite Third world song is, Now that we found love.
The woman is bothering him !
Hope this issue is resolved once and for all
Even before next season come, Thomas Partey if Arteta start or play him for Nott For at the City Ground tomorrow. He can use his starting for his team in the match to rediscovered his lost form for the Gunners during the run in. And stake a claim in the match for Arsenal. With a back-four defens-line ubreachable protection by him against Not For in the match.
Which will see Nottingham Forest get blocked from breaching the Gunners fort to score any goal in the match against Arsenal to snatch a point in it. And thereby help themselves to ease their chronic relegation panic.
The panic which the Gunners MUST make sure they inflict more of it on Forest in the game. Which could send them to disarray state in the match. And as a result, collect all the 3 points at stake in the match unfailingly.
Which consequently could see Nottingham Forest’s struggles this season to remain in the Epl next season come to no avail.
The Gunners should not ,are the mistake about it to not come on top of Forest on the match beating them in it.
But bet them in it by all means. So that should there be a slip up on Sunday in a form of defeat to a team looking poised to win the title this season. Arsenal hopes to be handed the title win on a platter, will remain breathing with hopes.
