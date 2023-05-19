Has Thomas Partey’s drop in form tarnished his “best in position” reputation?

For those who were wondering why Partey wasn’t on the team of the season, this is for you. There was a time earlier this season when Arsenal was flying; every Gunner was seen as the best in his position.

Arsenal’s brilliance backed the Gooners to make statements like Thomas Partey is the best No. 6 in the Premier League. Speaking of Thomas Partey being the best-holding midfielder, is that so? Can that statement still have weight?

At one point, it felt like Arsenal’s midfield was nothing without him; the way he performed there was just extraordinary. While Odegaard and Xhaka thought only of attacking, he made sure the midfield’s defensive part was taken care of single-handedly

However, towards the tail end of the season, it may be hard to convince many that Partey is the best-holding midfielder in the PL. Darren Bent argues that Manchester City’s Rodri is the best-holding midfielder there is, noting that he would have said Partey at one point.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “For me, he is the best holding midfielder in the world. Right now, he is the best holding midfielder in the world. At the start of the season, for my sins, I was saying that Thomas Partey [was the best No. 6 in the world], who start of the season, unbelievable. He can’t lace Rodri’s boots!”

Has Partey’s recent struggles and Arsenal’s poor run in the past few weeks cost the Black Star the best No. 6 tag? Next season, the former Atletico Madrid man can redeem himself; let’s hope so.

