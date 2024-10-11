Has Timber overtaken Ben White as Arsenal’s right-back? Saka won’t be complaing…

What a boost Jurrien Timber has provided to Arsenal’s ambitions to win the Premier League and even the Champions League. Having missed his first season with Arsenal due to an ACL injury, everyone was eager to see how he would bounce back from the setback.

Well, he has performed admirably either as a left-back or right-back. He’s slowly securing his place in the Arsenal squad. Though he missed the most recent game against Southampton, everyone seemed to believe he has taken over the right-back position after excelling in it since Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Fans of Ben White are worried that he might lose his position to Timber. Intriguingly, Bukayo Saka has revealed why Timber could have been his ideal partner on the right side all along.

The Englishman believes that playing with the Dutch international is easier due to his skill with the ball at his feet, his superiority in one-on-one situations, and his ability to easily win the ball back, which instills confidence in him and adds tranquillity to that wing.

Saka said about Timber: “He gave me a lot of confidence that when he’s one vs. one with an attacker, he’s going to win the ball back and give it to me. On the ball, he’s so composed, so calm, and confident. He’s a top player.”

Fans believe tiny margins saw Arsenal miss out on the 2023-24 Premier League title fight by two points; Timber may have made a difference last season. His contributions could have helped Arsenal avoid several defeats or even win more.

Either way, that’s history; let’s hope he continues to impress and maintains his fitness, and we’ll see whether he’s one of the differencemakers in the Gunners’ title charge.

