Has Tottenham stolen a march on Arsenal to bid for goal machine?

Arsenal and Tottenham have been tracking Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez for some time.

The attacker has been one of the most prolific players in Europe, attracting interest from several top teams across the continent.

Arsenal is in need of a new goal scorer, as their current options have fallen short of expectations at the Emirates.

While Mikel Arteta’s side has been scoring frequently, none of their players have excelled in consistently finding the back of the net.

This has led them to pursue a prolific striker, with Gimenez’s profile catching their eye as a potential addition to their squad next season.

However, a report from Vamos Cruz Azul indicates that Gimenez has already received two offers, which his father, acting as his agent, will soon address in Europe.

The report did not specify the bidders, but one of them is significant and could potentially be from Tottenham, which also holds a keen interest in the striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are in the market for a new striker and now is the time to begin making our moves so we can finish our transfer business as early as possible in the summer.

