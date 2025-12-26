Has Trossard beaten your expectations this season?

I would admit that I expected Leandro Trossard to struggle for game time this season after Arsenal signed several new attackers in the summer. Being the oldest of the attackers at the club, it felt inevitable that he would be phased out as new stars arrived and competition increased across the attacking positions. The Gunners appeared confident that they had brought in outstanding talent, and I shared that belief, assuming that some of the existing options would move on or see their roles reduced.

When Trossard chose to remain and fight for his place, it initially felt like a mistake on his part. With several highly rated additions joining the squad, it seemed unlikely that he would be able to compete consistently for minutes, particularly at the Emirates, where expectations are high and standards are unforgiving.

Proving His Value on the Pitch

However, despite dealing with injury issues, the Belgian has emerged as one of the most reliable players in the Arsenal team this season. Each opportunity he has received has been met with professionalism and quality, as he continues to find space and influence matches when called upon. His ability to adapt and contribute has ensured that he remains a trusted option rather than a peripheral figure.

Rather than being overshadowed by the new arrivals, Trossard has demonstrated why he remains such a valuable asset. His performances have consistently shown intelligence, composure, and an understanding of what is required at the highest level, reinforcing his importance within the squad.

Exceeding Expectations

The Belgian has become one of the key men at the club, and I am pleased to acknowledge that he has exceeded my expectations and forced a reassessment of my earlier judgment. His resilience and determination to succeed have been evident throughout the campaign, making his continued presence fully justified.

He deserved the improved deal he received in the summer, and his ongoing contributions suggest he will continue to play a meaningful role in the team’s success. What once appeared to be a questionable decision to stay has instead proven to be a commendable commitment that has benefited both player and club.