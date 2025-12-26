Has Trossard beaten your expectations this season?

I would admit that I expected Leandro Trossard to struggle for game time this season after Arsenal signed several new attackers in the summer. Being the oldest of the attackers at the club, it felt inevitable that he would be phased out as new stars arrived and competition increased across the attacking positions. The Gunners appeared confident that they had brought in outstanding talent, and I shared that belief, assuming that some of the existing options would move on or see their roles reduced.
When Trossard chose to remain and fight for his place, it initially felt like a mistake on his part. With several highly rated additions joining the squad, it seemed unlikely that he would be able to compete consistently for minutes, particularly at the Emirates, where expectations are high and standards are unforgiving.
Proving His Value on the Pitch
However, despite dealing with injury issues, the Belgian has emerged as one of the most reliable players in the Arsenal team this season. Each opportunity he has received has been met with professionalism and quality, as he continues to find space and influence matches when called upon. His ability to adapt and contribute has ensured that he remains a trusted option rather than a peripheral figure.
Rather than being overshadowed by the new arrivals, Trossard has demonstrated why he remains such a valuable asset. His performances have consistently shown intelligence, composure, and an understanding of what is required at the highest level, reinforcing his importance within the squad.
Exceeding Expectations
The Belgian has become one of the key men at the club, and I am pleased to acknowledge that he has exceeded my expectations and forced a reassessment of my earlier judgment. His resilience and determination to succeed have been evident throughout the campaign, making his continued presence fully justified.
He deserved the improved deal he received in the summer, and his ongoing contributions suggest he will continue to play a meaningful role in the team’s success. What once appeared to be a questionable decision to stay has instead proven to be a commendable commitment that has benefited both player and club.
Yes. I thought he was going to be released after Eze’s arrival, but he improved his performance by becoming more productive and producing much fewer misplaced passes
Unfortunately, this is a common display from senior Gunners with expiring contracts, who usually increased their effort in the training sessions and in the games
Walcott did it when his contract was expiring, then his performance declined after he got a huge contract renewal. Partey also improved his intensity in his final season and almost got a very lucrative contract extension offer from Arsenal
I hope Saka will keep his effort after signing his new contract
As for Trossard, it would be best to offer him a one-year extension only, if he keeps his productivity till the end of the season
Nothing special or spectacular in Trossard, He’s been a consistent “Ok” performer ever since his arrival. Arsenal still need an upgrade, a world class LW to either replace Trossard or Martineli, one needs to make way. Someone who can consistently make things happen like Saka.
Yes the Belgian has exceeded my expectations of him.
In recognition of his significant impact, consistent performance and importance to the team since joining Arsenal, he was rewarded an improved contract, but not all armchair managers and some fans will quite see the Big picture.
Sign for a reported fee of around £27 mill , he is widely considered one of Arsenal best bargains in recent years.
The Belgian has earned the full trust of the Spaniard who valued his presence and work ethics to the point where he’s untouchable.
Reliable sources stated his experience and professionalism attitude in the dressing room providing leadership and helping new players integrate is creating waves with the outfit
But the Belgian ability to play effectively in multiple attacking positions, and consistently delivering strong out put, with a high rate of goals and assists relative to his minutes played, makes Trosaard, worthy of his flowers