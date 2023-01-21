Has Trossard been signed as a backup for Odegaard ?

Arsenal has just completed the signing of Leandro Trossard as Mikel Arteta strengthens his squad for the second half of the season.

The Belgian has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League in the last few terms and continues to do well this year.

He had a season left on his Brighton deal and didn’t want to pen an extension, which made the Seagulls accept Arsenal’s offer for the attacker.

The former Genk man can play in different positions in attack and he was recently asked about his best position and said via the Daily Mail:

‘They’re looking forward to working with me and vice versa. I’m really excited to work with them and I think Mikel is a top coach.

‘I like to be in the pocket behind the striker. On the wings, I can explore myself as well. I’m comfortable in either of those positions but if I were to choose, behind the striker – but it all depends on the system.’

This means Trossard and Martin Odegaard play the same role and could offer Arteta a selection headache, but the good thing is that the new signing is a versatile player.

Odegaard is nailed on to start as our first-choice attacking midfielder and Trossard could fill in at another attacking spot on the team.

