Has Trossard earned the right to be an Arsenal starter more often?

After two losses, Mikel Arteta had to make some tough decisions on Wednesday night to ensure his team got back on track.

With his two strikers, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, both injured, he had to make a difficult decision on who to play as the striker.

The Arsenal manager made the brilliant decision to start Leandro Trossard in the No. 9 position. The Belgian impressed by demonstrating that he was the ideal remedy to Arsenal’s ineffective attacking. He scored one of Arsenal’s two goals in the victory over Sevilla. That was the ex-Brighton man’s fifth goal in 13 outings this season.

Looking at these figures and how effective he was as a new signing last season, when he joined and was given the striker role and went on producing assists after assists, I can’t help but think Mikel Arteta should continue playing him as a No. 9 because he performs well in the position.

Notably, Trossard confesses that he is ready to impress in any role Arteta assigns him, stating that he can play wherever in attack, which should send a message to Arteta that he can be his temporary No. 9 when he needs him, or any position at all in fact.

“He (Arteta) knows I like to swap positions during the game,” Trossard said after his masterclass versus Sevilla. “We have those types of players as well, and it creates a bit of chaos for the opposition team. I am really happy with tonight.

“I always need to be switched on, to be honest! I always need to know my role. But I like it; I will never back down from anything. If you put me as a striker or a winger or a No10, I will always play my game.”

With Eddie Nketiah not always being as effective as he should be, do you believe Mikel Arteta should rely more on Trossard as his No. 9 when Jesus isn’t available? I believe he should. In fact, against Burnley, Trossard should keep his place in the starting 11.

Daniel O