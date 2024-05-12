Has Victoria Pelova become Arsenal Women’s most creative midfielder?

This season, Arsenal Women’s Dutch midfielder, Victoria Pelova, has created the most opportunities for our Gunner women (8) in the WSL, with the most assists (5) in the league, placing her in the top 5% of her WSL peers (95.2 percentile).

Jonas Eidevall has given the 2023 winter signing, despite being a central midfielder, the freedom to move forward when the full-backs invert. When she moves forward, she poses a goal threat and adds creativity in the final third. For the other league statistics, she is in the top tier of the division in terms of shots (27) [91.9%] and chances created (29) [93.5%]. Notably, no other WSL midfielder has had as many touches in the opponent’s box (79) [100%].

Looking at these statistics, you can’t help but classify Pelova as the epitome of a deep-lying playmaker. Although many anticipated her signing as an attacking midfielder, the lineup has primarily utilised her as a centre midfielder. Nonetheless, as stats have highlighted, her technical aptitude has allowed her to rely on her instincts as an attacker to contribute in the last third of games.

Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross are Arsenal’s potential midfielders. Once Cooney-Cross eventually “grasps” the sole No. 6 role, Pelova will undoubtedly emerge as a No. 8, potentially posing a threat to Arsenal’s opponents, much like Martin Odegaard does for the men’s team.

Ultimately, is Pelova Arsenal Women’s most creative midfielder? Or do you have someone else in mind?

Pelova has been nominated as Arsenal Women’s Player of the Season, alongside Stina Blackstenius, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Lia Walti and Alessia Russo. Would Pelova be your Arsenal Women Player of the Season?

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….