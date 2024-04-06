Has winning the Women’s Conti Cup for Arsenal “saved Eidevall’s bacon”?

If Arsenal Women decision-makers had discussed firing Jonas Eidevall, his victory over Chelsea in the Women’s Continental Cup could have saved his job. At the end of the season, a trophy-less Gunner women’s team would have provided no reason for the Swedish tactician’s stay.

The Arsenal women are only left to fight for a top 3 WSL finish to qualify for a Champions League qualifying spot for next season, after winning the Women’s Continental Cup. About three weeks ago, a 3-1 loss to Chelsea (Arsenal Women’s fourth loss of the season) dashed their hopes of winning the WSL title this season, barring a miracle of Chelsea & Man City leaking points. It is widely known that a team with three or more losses is unlikely to win the league.

As you read this, the WSL table is as follows:

If Arsenal win the league, it may be next season. According to Arsenal icon Gilly Flaherty (who helped the club win the quadruple in 2006–07), Jonas Eidevall has a lifeline as Arsenal manager. However, she argues he has to win the WSL next season, given that the Gunners should be winning major honors.

“We both know what it’s like to be at Arsenal, we both know the expectations from fans and the club,” said the legendary defender who was speaking to another Arsenal legend Lianne Sanderson, on TalkSport.

“You have to win. Arsenal have got away for too many years not winning, not bringing home silverware.”

It’s disappointing that, despite having a high-quality squad, Arsenal have struggled to maintain consistency. But next season, Gilly believes they ought to be consistent, or Eidevall will be on the chopping board.

“I think though, with Arsenal, they don’t just necessarily want to be seen as Cup-specialists, obviously with the FA Cup or the Conti Cup,” she added

“They want to get the WSL, they want to bring it home because in my eyes that shows the most consistency throughout the whole year.

“But I think it’s saved [Eidevall’s] bacon a little bit, bringing the [Conti Cup] home. I feel like with Arsenal fans they get frustrated because for the last couple of years they’ve always been in it for the title, and then they get to a point where they just completely drop off.

I think the pressure will be on him next year to deliver the WSL.”

However, we may empathize with Jonas Eidevall, as he’s just added a lot of new players to his club in the last year., and been re-integrating a number of returning players from injury.

Come next season, he should have found a ‘formula’ for his players to gel and compete for league glory; winning a League Cup will not be enough next season. Six years later, Arsenal are due to win the league surely?

Your thoughts very welcome..

