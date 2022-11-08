Has Zinchenko given Arsenal the lead in Mudryk race as Romano confirms interest?

With Arsenal sitting pretty at the top of the League table with a third of the season gone, it seems certain that the Kroenkes will be backing Mikel Arteta with whoever the Gunners want to bring in during the January window to sustain our challenge for the Premier League title.

We are all well aware that Arteta had the funds to bring in another midfielder but just failed to do so before the summer deadline, and it is still a fact that we need backup/competition for Martinelli and Saka in the forward line.

One player that has been continually mentioned in Arsenal rumours is the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhalo Mudryk, and the player himself has not been shy about his liking the idea of a move to Arsenal.

It has been reported that Arsenal very own Oleks Zinchenko, Mudryk’s captain in the Ukraine national team, has given Arteta glowing reports about his young team-mate, and Fabrizio Romano has also been very clear that the Gunners are stll very interested in bringing him to the Emirates.

Romano told his Youtube Channel: ‘They have had very positive contacts on Mudryk on the player’s side, but then they decided not to proceed with Shakhtar because they wanted more than £40m to £45m.’

‘Now Shakhtar want more than £60m to £65m,’ Romano continued. ‘But Arsenal are still following the player.

‘They consider Mudryk a top talent and so Arsenal are still there but let’s see because now the race is open with many top clubs, but Arsenal will be busy in the next few weeks.’

Maybe Mudryk was over our budget in the summer, but with Champions League money practically certain for next year, I am sure we will be investing to make more certain we get there, and I can’t see a better player around right now that fits Arteta’s profile quite like Mudryk at the moment.

Can you?

