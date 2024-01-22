Do you think Zinchenko returned to his very best form against Palace?

From his performance in the 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Oleksander Zinchenko is unquestionably a crucial part of Arteta’s Arsenal project.

I know that in the past I’ve written articles criticising him for his defensive flaws when facing a tricky winger, but there’s a noticeable difference in how Arsenal play when he’s on the pitch. Not even Kieran Tierney last season or Jakub Kiwior this season, both of whom are good defensive players, can match his influence from left back.

I don’t know about you, but I agree that the Gunners are a much better team with the Ukrainian international on the squad.

When Arsenal dominates the ball and has complete control, Zinchenko is needed on the pitch.

Nobody else attempts to cross the lines like he does. And if there are no passing choices, he will go through them!

The Palace game was a reminder of how important he is to Arsenal’s game plan.

He had 104 touches, completed 79 of 88 passes (6 in the final third), and won nine duels.

Notably, with Partey due to return, we may be optimistic that his influence will continue, given how well he performs when Partey is on the team.

For his defensive shortcomings, whoever plays LCB must learn to cover for his defensive frailties, like Konate does at times covering for Trent Alexander Arnold at Liverpool.

Daniel O