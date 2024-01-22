Do you think Zinchenko returned to his very best form against Palace?

From his performance in the 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Oleksander Zinchenko is unquestionably a crucial part of Arteta’s Arsenal project.
I know that in the past I’ve written articles criticising him for his defensive flaws when facing a tricky winger, but there’s a noticeable difference in how Arsenal play when he’s on the pitch. Not even Kieran Tierney last season or Jakub Kiwior this season, both of whom are good defensive players, can match his influence from left back.
I don’t know about you, but I agree that the Gunners are a much better team with the Ukrainian international on the squad.
When Arsenal dominates the ball and has complete control, Zinchenko is needed on the pitch.
Nobody else attempts to cross the lines like he does. And if there are no passing choices, he will go through them!
The Palace game was a reminder of how important he is to Arsenal’s game plan.
He had 104 touches, completed 79 of 88 passes (6 in the final third), and won nine duels.
Notably, with Partey due to return, we may be optimistic that his influence will continue, given how well he performs when Partey is on the team.
For his defensive shortcomings, whoever plays LCB must learn to cover for his defensive frailties, like Konate does at times covering for Trent Alexander Arnold at Liverpool.
Daniel O
It’s always the same with Zinchenko. Against mid-table teams, Arsenal controls the game: he has the freedom to switch to midfield and his contribution is very interesting.
As soon as we face a stronger team, especially when they have a pacy winger, he needs to be more defensive and this is a disaster. His defensive errors usually ruin the team efforts.
JL75;
Hence the need of the left sided midfielder and LCB helping him out.
When we bench Zinc the flow and dominance reduces. This is a team sport and some one should cover his weakness as we exploit his strengths.
Zinchenko was at his near-best against Palace. He was virtually everywhere. He played the Xhaka role which we’ve so very badly missed. Against teams that come to play conservative, his game would be useful to dismantle the blocks.
But against quality attacking teams I’d put a more defensive-minded left back while playing him in midfield, much like Liverpool do with Alexander-Arnold
Zinchenko is the player who should play instead Havertz in midfield with Lina Sousa as the left back (now that KT is out of MA’s plans).
Havertz should be used as a makeshift striker (I know he missed chances against Liverpool but even the best strikers have missed sitters) or in selected games as a MF where the MF battle is a physical and intense one.