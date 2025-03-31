Has Zubimendi just rejected Real Madrid in favour of joining Arsenal?

Arsenal faces stiff competition from Real Madrid in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, who is expected to leave Real Sociedad at the end of this season.

The talented midfielder, who came close to joining Liverpool in the Premier League just a year ago, is now a key target for Arsenal as they look to bolster their midfield options. The Gunners are anticipating the departure of Thomas Partey and Jorginho when the current campaign concludes, making Zubimendi an ideal addition to their squad.

In January, rumours emerged suggesting that Arsenal were looking to secure an agreement that would enable them to bring Zubimendi to the Emirates at the end of the season. The club is reportedly prepared to meet his release clause, and they see the 26-year-old as a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s midfield. However, Arsenal are facing significant competition from one of the biggest clubs in the world—Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have long been a dominant force in European football, and they are capable of competing with any club in the world when it comes to attracting top talent. Historically, players rarely turn down the opportunity to join Real Madrid, given their prestige and global reach. Nevertheless, a report from 90Mins claims that Zubimendi is set to reject their advances in favour of a move to Arsenal.

According to the report, the midfielder is eager to test himself in the Premier League and has made it clear that he wants Arsenal to be his next destination. His willingness to make the move to London, despite Real Madrid’s interest, represents a significant boost for Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Zubimendi is an exceptional player, and it is easy to see why Real Madrid would be keen to secure his services. However, Arsenal have a strong chance of winning the race for his signature if they can convince him that the Emirates is the right place for his next step. With the midfielder reportedly preferring a move to the Premier League, the Gunners may yet emerge as the victors in this highly competitive transfer battle.

