Hasenhuttle praises Arsenal’s improvement but hasn’t given up hope for today’s game

Southampton may not be in the best of form lately, but they won their last game against Bournemouth after a run of five games where they only gained one point. The Saints are currently just two points ahead of the relegation zone so need to fight for every last scrap right now.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl can take heart from the memory of their 1-0 victory over the Gunners last season, and winning with the same result in the previous season’s FA Cup, so the Southampton boss refuses to write off his team’s chances against an Arsenal team that is flying with an 8 game unbeaten run. Hasenhuttl told the BBC: “We have had some good performances against Arsenal,”

“But even last season they had a lot of chances against us and we defended quite deep, which I don’t think is the plan this weekend.

“They have improved and are more used to attacking against a deep defence. Gabriel Jesus is a massive upgrade, they’re really strong in the centre and are a super developed team with a lot of individual quality.

“Mikel has made some brave decisions in the past and is now getting rewarded for it. It’s not a coincidence they are much more consistent and flying high.”

“We have to be on the highest level tactically and physically, and to have a positive mindset on the highest level.

“When it’s like that, we have always got a chance. Our fans support us, they back us, and when we do this together we have shown we can win against whoever comes to St Mary’s.”

Good luck Ralph, you need to have some glimmer of hope against the Arsenal juggernaut, but honestly, you just KNOW you are going to be steam-rollered by Arsenal this afternoon, don’t you?

