Hasselbaink says Arsenal has no reason not to win the title

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Arsenal must win the Premier League at the end of this season as they have led the standings for long enough.

After dropping points at Liverpool and West Ham, it now looks harder for Arsenal to end this season with the trophy as Mikel Arteta’s side has lost their advantage over Manchester City.

Arsenal did not make the top four last season, so qualifying for the Champions League is a big step in the right direction for them.

But fans have been made to dream about winning the league for much of this season and would only think about that.

As Arsenal drew at West Ham, Gary Neville suggested it would still be a good season if they finish second on the league table.

However, former Chelsea star Hasselbaink says they have to win the title to make it a good year. He says as quoted in The Independent:

“They were seven points clear. It would be a disaster, you’ve been leading the whole way. To give it away in the last three matches, it’s a disaster. If doesn’t matter if you’re not thinking to be No 1 at the beginning of the season, you’ve been No 1 for the whole way!

“We don’t know what is going to happen next year, everyone is going to get stronger. They might not be in this position again. It’s not a terrible season – but they would have given it away!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the league is a must for us at this stage after how we started the campaign.

The fans have supported the boys and made us believe it is possible, so it would be a big disappointment if we do not end as champions when this term finishes.