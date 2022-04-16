Southampton aiming to make Arsenal’s woes even worse today….

There is no doubt that Southampton are in a very bad bit of form right now, without a win in their last six games, culminating in the 6-0 demolition job by Chelsea last weekend.

But Arsenal have also hit a bad patch, with Crystal Palace swatting the Gunners aside, before being even more embarrassed by Brighton last week at the Emirates. Strangely enough, the Saints are only one point behind both those teams in the table right now and a win today could propel them back into the top half of the table.

But the Southampton boss just wants his team to get back on track after last week’s debacle, and he draws hope from Arsenal’s woes, and also our newfound injury problems. This is what he told the Saints official website: “We have to show on Saturday we have the answers, especially for how we want to defend. We have a strong opponent coming on the weekend and we want to show a different face.

“They have the same situation as we have now,” he continued. “They have lost twice and are trying to find answers.

“You see how tough it is, also for them. They have a different target, they want to come in the Champions League and have some injury problems now that they feel, I think, and still is a team that is also on the way up.

“They did a good job this season so far. A young team and as always with young teams, you see there are some ups and downs.

“For us it’s important to cause them some issues as if you don’t, then it’s easy for them to win games.”

Southampton also have a double bonus of having no players on the treatment table, and also the benefit of recalling Armando Broja, who had to sit out the game against his parent club Chelsea.

Hassenhuttl added: “Broja on his best level is definitely a player that can help us, but it’s important that he finds his way back to his best performances and this is the hope for the weekend.”

But one thing for sure is that it is not going to be a walkover for Arsenal today, despite the basic statistics, but let’s hope that Arteta can get the team and tactics right today, and the players pick themselves up….

