Hat-trick hero tipped for Arsenal move despite agreement reports

Odsonne Edouard scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premier League, and Noel Whelan tips Arsenal to be the ones who come calling, despite reports claiming he is close to extending his stay with Celtic.

The French striker was in ecstatic form for the Hoops last season, scoring 27 goals and adding 19 assists in only 45 appearances in all competitions.

That form certainly didn’t go unnoticed, and is believed to be on the radar of Leeds, Leicester and Arsenal, and Whelan believes he would be the perfect replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“The worry is that he has scored three goals,” he told Football Insider.

“It is a gutting thing that he scores three and they start their season before the Premier League.

“We already know that Premier League clubs are looking at him. All eyes are on him.

“If Aubameyang goes Arsenal need to strengthen and he could be the perfect replacement for Arteta.”

The Gabonese international is into the final 12 months of his current deal, and his future will continually be speculated until a new contract can be agreed, or until a move can be completed of course.

It looks unlikely that Arsenal would allow their key asset to run down into the final months of his contract in fear of losing him on a free transfer come next summer, and they are most definitely not in a position to allow him to leave without replacing him.

A move to Leicester however also makes perfect sense to me, with Jamie Vardy not getting any younger. There is also the fact that former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is now in charge of the Foxes, the same man who was in charge at Celtic park when agreeing to sign Edouard.

All this speculation runs on amidst reports that his club are trying to tie him down to a new deal, although Edouard will no doubt be aware of the interest from the so-called big clubs, and he may push for a release clause to be included in the terms in order to agree to stay on.

Football Insider adds that they believe a deal is close with Celtic however.

Do we expect Edouard to sign a new deal or will he push for a move to England this summer?

Patrick