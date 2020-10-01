Hat-trick hero urged to join Arsenal (who he supported)

Sections of Arsenal’s fans are urging Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin to join our club before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The 23 year-old has hit the ground running this season, scoring his second hat-trick of the campaign yesterday, and now our fans are calling for him to make the move to North London.

Some eagle-eyed social media fans have spotted that he once tweeted his support for club, posting:’#COYG’ (Come On You Gunners) onto his Twitter back in 2013 ahead of their clash with Bayern Munich.

This has left some convinced that he has a soft-spot for our club, and could possibly be a boyhood fan, that would jump at the opportunity to join.

Alexandre Lacazette has started the season well however, scoring three goals in his three appearances, and looks likely to stay regardless of what the fans want currently.

With only until Monday to sort out their remaining transfer business, and with a midfielder high on their wishlist at present, I would be shocked to see any incomings for other areas.

We are believed to be working on exits also, and many reports claim we need to finalise some outgoings before splashing out on a new midfielder, with Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar most strongly linked.

The DailyMail believes we are working on selling Sead Kolasinac and Lucas Torreira, and will reinvest those incomings to land one of our midfield targets.

Unless a big offer comes in for the singing of Lacazette before the window shuts, I do not expect any movement up front for our side this month.

Would Calvert-Lewin fit in with our current crop? Should Arsenal consider him in future windows?

Patrick