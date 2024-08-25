Hat-trick scoring Gio could help Atletico Madrid knock Arsenal out of Women’s Champions League

Gio Queiroz officially departed Arsenal Women and signed for Atletico Madrid Women this summer. Gio did not play much for Arsenal and spent time out on loan with Everton and then Madrid CFF. The 21 year old had a fantastic spell at Madrid CFF and became their top goalscorer, with 9 goals during the games she played in the 2023-2024 season of LIGA FEMENINA – this included scoring a hattrick against Villareal!

Well, it would appear that Gio has got off to a flying start with Atletico Madrid, as she scored a hattrick for her new club, in a preseason friendly against Ajax yesterday! See highlights of Gio in action with Atletico Madrid below.

Arsenal will face Rangers on 4th September and Atletico Madrid will face Swedish side Rosenborg on the same date.

Arsenal Women could face Atlético and Gio on Sept 7th, at Meadow Park, if both sides make it through their UWCL first round semi final qualifiers on Sept 4th.

What do you think of what young Gio’s creating at other clubs when, in lots of Gooners eyes, she was not nearly used to her full potential at Arsenal? And, to be honest, didn’t appear to be one of head coach Jonas Eidevall’s favourite players..

