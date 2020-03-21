Hate to say it but this Arsenal move looks off already

I know a lot of Arsenal fans have been raving about the possible move to sign Thomas Partey this summer, but this looks off to me.

The midfielder’s stock has raised tenfold following a number of impressive displays in the Champions League this season, and news of his release clause has opened the eyes of a number of potential suitors including ourselves.

A number of reports came out to claim we would be one of the clubs ready to lay down the £45 Million minimum fee release clause in order to talk to the Ghanaian midfielder, but unfortunately the player sounds like he is using that interest to get a bumper contract from his current employers, with talks having taken place already it seems.

“My agent is talking to the club. Sometimes we don’t have what we want, but I hope everything goes well,” Partey revealed.

“It is a pride to attract the attention of more teams and that motivates me. It makes me feel like I’m doing things right and keep getting better.

“Leave? Sometimes it is not just the player’s decision, also the club’s . If Atlético loves me, I’ll be here until they don’t love me and then we’ll see what we do “that could have a disturbing reading. That” sometimes is not just the player’s decision.”

If this doesn’t scream ‘give me a big pay rise’, then I do not know what does. It remains to be seen just how much of an increase Partey is asking for, but a transfer away from the club seems off the cards at present.

Am I reading too much into the quote? What other midfield targets could have as much of an impact joining our side this summer?

Patrick