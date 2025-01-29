Have a little bit of faith gooners! Arsenal usually get deals done very late in the window.

In recent days, there has been a growing concern among the members of the fanbase, and this is simply due to our activity in the transfer window – or should I say, our lack thereof. Our need for a forward player has been blatantly obvious for a while now, which is why you would have expected the club to have made a move by now. This hasn’t been the case, and a lot of factors are to blame for that; the majority of these factors have been out of our control, which is both understandable and frustrating at the same time.
Leading the cause for discontent is the ease with which some of our rivals have been making transfers in this window. Take Manchester City, for example – they’ve aggressively attacked the market and signed some of the hottest talents in Europe while spending over £100m in the process. That is what we have to compete with, so it’s a bit disheartening that we’ve been unable to do that so far.
With that said, perhaps we should put a little more faith in the club, as they’ve proven to get deals over the line late in the transfer window before. Even looking back at the last window, we brought in two players on deadline day when we really needed to strengthen those areas.
Though Raheem Sterling and Neto have had really poor campaigns, their signings still show that Arsenal are capable of getting deals over the line very late in the transfer window. Furthermore, the fact that Mikel Arteta has made our need public is another reason we should stay optimistic as the window inches to a close.
If we are going to bring in a forward on deadline day, it’s absolutely imperative that we get it right. Citing the two earlier examples, Neto and Sterling, we just can’t let those sorts of deals happen this time around. Their signings were simply mistakes, ones we must not make again if we are to have any chance of winning a trophy this season.
On a scale of 1 to 10, how confident are you all in Arsenal signing a forward before the window’s closure?
BENJAMIN KENNETH
Not Olli Watkins, I hope. I just don’t get it. Desperation not preparation.
This tells me we are not doing anything major
Make a bid you knew Villa won’t accept just so.you can say we tried
Haven’t Villa been busy in this window? I’d say – good or bad – that it’s a distinct possibility Watkins ends up at Arsenal
Think it be good Sue but need more to offer then 60 ?
It’s a totally unexpected development as far as I’m concerned and I made my feelings known above about waiting until the summer. He is premier league proven, an Arsenal supporter and Villa can call all the shots price wise
Reggie is understandably concerned that it’s a last minute move but I’m on the fence now. If it comes off as a transfer and works on the pitch then Arteta is a genius and we all forget the cost. There is the flip side of course
Dan,
I agree with you. I also thought we did it in the Wenger era at times also.
What do you suggest?
Not Ollie Watkins. Are we that desperate. 29, not a prolific striker and i don’t understand why we are going for him at the expense of a top striker. Who is going for him? It makes no sense.
All I’ve read Reggie on JA is that anyone will do at this juncture
My view has always been to ride out the storm and wait until summer .
This is the big problem. Poor planning in the summer, Watkins isn’t the player we want and at the expense of? Not getting the striker we want and need. I don’t see Villa selling🤞
Musings .
😂
Thank you …. worse for the price I’ve elsewhere ….. at 29!!
And we are asked to have faith ….. for 25 years!! This proves we’re seriously taken for granted!!
**worse for the price I’ve seen elsewhere ….
How has Neto had a really poor campaign when I don’t even remember him playing for us yet?
Anyway, I think there will be a couple of incomings and outgoings but certainly do not expect a major signing at all, especially not a striker.
Fair comment. It’s a bit unkind to say otherwise
“Especially not a striker “
Might want to go on sky sports and see what our club are doing .
60 million for a 29 year old .
Rejected and apparently going back in with an approved bid .
Will Villa sell though mate ?
Need maybe Watkins to push this through
Should get Duran for the same money
Dan,
Watkins is in Villa’s line up for their game against Celtic.
I think there’s our answer right there.
My fear is do Arsenal know Villa would reject 60 million but are just making that bid so they can say look we tried ?
Cynical I know lol
60mil for a 29 year version, straight I’d grab the money if I were Villa. There’s a huge risk in keeping him beyond his current age against such a windfall
I saw that before posting and still think it’s unlikely.p, but hey we’ll see.
I think the offer for Watkins is a smokescreen as he does not fit the age profile required of a long term solution to our problems up front.Merino at 28 surprised me but the fee for him was relatively modest.
😎
I am confused what to make of the reported bid for Olie Watkins, tbh. And for all of 60m!
I mean, the man is already 29; how much football does he still have left in him? It would make more sense to me if it were Jhon Duran we are talking about.
I just hope the news is false and/or that Aston Villa will stand strong and resist this strange attempt by Arsenal
I know that buying a player is dependent on more than one party. But how many times do we see our club leave it to the last minute to make some kind of purchase.
And then it seems like a last minute desperate buy. Raheem Sterling anyone. (Loan I know).
I agree 100% with you Derek and it goes back to the Arsene days.
What I find doubly confusing, is that if Watkins (who I rate by the way) was part of our transfer policy, why not bid for him at the beginning of the window?
Villa know we are desperate, so they just up the anti and I don’t blame them.
Penalty Arsenal
J first Arsenal goal
We will get a bargain basement loan player
Kallstrom or Denis Suarez like.
Any ambition we could have got Omar Marmoush
Desperately disappointed