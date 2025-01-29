Have a little bit of faith gooners! Arsenal usually get deals done very late in the window.

In recent days, there has been a growing concern among the members of the fanbase, and this is simply due to our activity in the transfer window – or should I say, our lack thereof. Our need for a forward player has been blatantly obvious for a while now, which is why you would have expected the club to have made a move by now. This hasn’t been the case, and a lot of factors are to blame for that; the majority of these factors have been out of our control, which is both understandable and frustrating at the same time.

Leading the cause for discontent is the ease with which some of our rivals have been making transfers in this window. Take Manchester City, for example – they’ve aggressively attacked the market and signed some of the hottest talents in Europe while spending over £100m in the process. That is what we have to compete with, so it’s a bit disheartening that we’ve been unable to do that so far.

With that said, perhaps we should put a little more faith in the club, as they’ve proven to get deals over the line late in the transfer window before. Even looking back at the last window, we brought in two players on deadline day when we really needed to strengthen those areas.

Though Raheem Sterling and Neto have had really poor campaigns, their signings still show that Arsenal are capable of getting deals over the line very late in the transfer window. Furthermore, the fact that Mikel Arteta has made our need public is another reason we should stay optimistic as the window inches to a close.

If we are going to bring in a forward on deadline day, it’s absolutely imperative that we get it right. Citing the two earlier examples, Neto and Sterling, we just can’t let those sorts of deals happen this time around. Their signings were simply mistakes, ones we must not make again if we are to have any chance of winning a trophy this season.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how confident are you all in Arsenal signing a forward before the window’s closure?

BENJAMIN KENNETH