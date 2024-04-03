Have Arsenal already chosen Aaron Ramsdale’s replacement?

Mikel Arteta may already have a plan for who will replace departing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Mail reports that Arsenal are interested in Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. The Gunners, like Manchester United, are interested in facilitating the 23-year-old’s big move to Europe.

Arsenal, like Manchester United, is looking for a top goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Aaron Ramsdale is poised to depart Arsenal this summer to restart his career. He is unlikely to dethrone David Raya as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper; since the September international break, he has served as a backup.

A goalie who wants to be England’s number one should be with or join a club where he plays every game. According to the Daily Mail, his new home could be in St. James Park, as Newcastle are interested in his services.

So after Ramsdale’s departure, Arsenal could sign promising American goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. The Columbus Crew star has been putting up impressive performances in the MLS. His contract with the USA side expires at the end of the year, so he could be available on the cheap in the summer.

Arsenal may need to convince Schulte that they are the club for him, and they should approach Columbus Crew quickly to beat their archrivals Manchester United to the deal.

So who could replace Aaron Ramsdale? It could be Patrick Schulte.

