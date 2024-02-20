Have Arsenal already decided on their two top summer targets?

Is it possible to convince Arsenal that Ivan Toney and Pedro Neto are not the forwards to lead them to the next level? Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport, thinks not.

Last week, journalist Graeme Bailey disclosed that Arsenal scouts had watched the Wolves vs. Brentford Premier League match. That revelation may have piqued your interest, but Jones’ follow-up to it may pique your interest even more.

Jones explains that Arsenal was only watching the two to see how they were doing. He claims the Gunners are already convinced that Neto and Toney are players who, if signed, will propel them to the next level.

“It was an ideal fixture for them to take in those two players. Both of them have been on the radar over the past year, and it was an opportunity to check exactly where each player is at this stage of the season,” said Jones on GMS.

“To be honest, I think it’s beyond the stage of gauging how good either player is. Arsenal are totally convinced that either of them or both of them could work well at the Emirates. There are not really any doubts around that.”

I don’t think anyone would argue that the two forwards could significantly improve Arsenal. The argument should be on whether Arsenal can pull off this double Premier League raid. According to Football London, Neto may be available for £60 million, while Sports Lens believes Toney might be available for as little as £50 million.

Getting the two for around £110 million may be a transfer masterstroke that transforms Arsenal and take the Gunners up yet another level.

Do you agree?

