Have Arsenal already decided on their two top summer targets?

Is it possible to convince Arsenal that Ivan Toney and Pedro Neto are not the forwards to lead them to the next level? Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport, thinks not.
Last week, journalist Graeme Bailey disclosed that Arsenal scouts had watched the Wolves vs. Brentford Premier League match. That revelation may have piqued your interest, but Jones’ follow-up to it may pique your interest even more.
Jones explains that Arsenal was only watching the two to see how they were doing. He claims the Gunners are already convinced that Neto and Toney are players who, if signed, will propel them to the next level.
“It was an ideal fixture for them to take in those two players. Both of them have been on the radar over the past year, and it was an opportunity to check exactly where each player is at this stage of the season,” said Jones on GMS.
“To be honest, I think it’s beyond the stage of gauging how good either player is. Arsenal are totally convinced that either of them or both of them could work well at the Emirates. There are not really any doubts around that.”
I don’t think anyone would argue that the two forwards could significantly improve Arsenal. The argument should be on whether Arsenal can pull off this double Premier League raid. According to Football London, Neto may be available for £60 million, while Sports Lens believes Toney might be available for as little as £50 million.
Getting the two for around £110 million may be a transfer masterstroke that transforms Arsenal and take the Gunners up yet another level.
Do you agree?
Daniel O
Neto. Yes But for less than that price
Tony. No. Not even for less than that price
Neto excites me but Toney less so. With Kai starting to
contribute in Jesus absence I would prefer a midfielder in
the mould of Patino or Nwanieri.. I have a feeling that this
team will put 3 or 4 goals past Porto tomorrow, making the return leg a breeze in a congested schedule ?
Neto can barely play 20 matches without being being injured and availability is the best ability.Toney has too much of an ego to thrive in this young Arsenal squad.a better option uptop I think will be Sesko and on the wing Nico Williams
@Chuks, good observation. We could go in for Cisco or the Bologna striker whose name I am not getting. Also, how about Evan Fergusson of Brighton, he is very young and promising.
I feel we should sign either one of them and a defensive midfielder like Zibimendi or Douglas Louis. However, if funds are available to sign both Neto and Toney along with a DM, that would be great but a DM is a must to replace Partey. Also, funds permitting, a LB would be ideal to support or rotate with Kiwier as Zinchenko has defensive limitations. But a forward and a DM should be the priority.
Why are people asking for a LB yet we have Zenc,Timber, Kiwiow, Tomiyasu all capable and have played LB. – for both fullbacks i do not think we need an addition, unless its young player promoted from our reserve team.
Priority – DM to replace Partey, Stricker to replace Nkeita, tricky cover for Saka.
Sales will be – Ramsdale, Nkeita, Nelson,Lokonga, Tavares,Tieney & most likely ESR who needs game time.
In my opinion we need a striker that can finish. Trossard is probably our best finisher in the front, hence we are on a good run. I like Gimenez, a reasonable buyout around 50 million I think.
I like Zubimendi, but Onana has PL experience and good results, and can also play DM and B2B.
Questions are
1. How much available in Summer funds
2. How much can we get from sales
3. What positions Arteta fills with transfers
4. Versatility over specialists in their positions or not
This Summer I think will determine if we have the squad to challenge for PL and CL, or did we miss with subpar acquisitions and still come up short