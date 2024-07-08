Have Arsenal already found our cut-price secret winger? He’s already living and playing in London…

Although we still expect an attacking acquisition, the majority of Gooners now accept that we won’t recruit a quality striker. In fact, all eyes are on the versatile winger that the team will sign. Transfer gossip columns have mentioned Nico Williams and Pedro Neto as wingers of this type, capable of playing on either wing the Gunners are eyeing.

Even still, there have been roadblocks to these swoops. These top wingers would be expensive to recruit and would want guaranteed game time, which could be uncertain given Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli’s continued availability as first-choice options.

What if I told you that Arsenal has found a cheap transfer substitute who will undoubtedly jump at the chance of becoming a Gunner? Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing Watford’s standout player, Yaser Asprilla, a brilliant Colombian winger.

Asprilla is a powerful ball carrier who absorbs contact effectively, has outstanding ball striking, and a variety of finishes. He can also deliver an excellent final ball. The North Londoners could sign him for no more than £15 million, and I am confident he won’t demand a high salary (like Nico Williams, who wants over £200,000).

Asprilla to Arsenal is a no-brainer transfer; it may be a low-risk, high-reward signing. His potential acquisition could add depth and coverage for both Martinelli and Saka. After signing him and Ricardo Calafiori, surely Arsenal should have enough funds to sign a top midfielder like Joao Neves.

