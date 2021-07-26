Have Arsenal already got their new right-back?

Arsenal star in top condition ahead of new season

It has been reported that Arsenal’s right-back Cedric Soares has come back to the preseason in great shape and has subsequently impressed the coaches with his performances in training.

The former Southampton defender was brought in on loan in January 2020, before signing permanently on a four-year deal last summer.

The defender has been reliable when called upon by manager Mikel Arteta but lost his place completely after Arsenal drew 1-1 with Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarterfinal.

However, the 29-year-old has returned in great shape and is in contention to start the opening game of the Premier League against newly promoted Brentford.

Although some section of the Arsenal faithful would argue that signing a right-back this summer is crucial, it is definitely not a priority position.

There are other areas of the pitch that needs more tending and the club already have plenty of options in Cedric, Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland Niles and Hector Bellerin.

It’s natural to assume that there will be departures on that side of the pitch.

Inter CEO Marotta to Sky Sport: “Hector Bellerin is a player we’re following… but I can’t say more. Alex Telles? I can’t exclude this possibility but we're making our plans and we’ll see. We’re now planning to keep our best players after selling Hakimi”. 🔵 #Inter #AFC #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2021

Bellerin is reportedly determined to leave the North London outfit this summer, with the player’s camp in constant conversation with clubs in Italy as well as Spain.

Until now, Italian champions Inter Milan have shown the strongest interest, and are willing to sign him on a loan deal, with an option to buy.

In Maitland Niles’ case, his stance of playing in midfield might mean his Arsenal career is over, with the club having already signed Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, while also pursuing a “more experienced head” to partner Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta will be pleased with Cedric’s commitment and the Portugal international would fit what the Spaniard is trying to build at the Emirates Stadium. Dedication and hard work are the base which can lead Arsenal to great heights again.



Although not a fan favourite, barring few matches, Cedric has been impressive at the right back slot. He ousted Bellerin from the team in the second half of the campaign and clearly made Arsenal better going forward.

It was then Chambers who displaced the former Southampton man from the right back slot. Both have impressed and both have shown that they can compete and push one another.

Despite being decent players, both are certainly not long-term solutions to the Gunners’ right-back problems.

Even though Arsenal can do with those two in the next campaign, they should be constantly scanning the market for deep-rooted answers.

Yash Bisht