Have Arsenal already got Tomiyasu’s back up lined up for next season?

According to Football.London, Arsenal have been hugely impressed with the performances of Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

The right back was sent out on loan to League One side Lincoln City for the second half of the campaign to aid his development.

Since making the move last month, the youngster has made six appearances for The Imps. He has gradually started to establish himself as a starter and that has naturally drawn serious attention from the staff at London Colney.

The report further suggested that first-team manager Mikel Arteta and his academy compatriot Per Mertesacker have been impressed with the way he has eased into Lincoln’s starting eleven.

The 18-year-old initially made four substitute appearances before getting his name registered from the start, in the next two games.

His current manager Michael Appleton only had words of praise for the England U18 international.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of people who are going to be interested in Brooke between now and the end of the season.

“He’s a player that personally – and I don’t like singling out too many people, but I’ll be amazed if he doesn’t play in the Premier League.”

Writer’s View: This is certainly good news for Arsenal. The Gunners only have two right backs registered in Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares.

With the Portuguese’s long-term future at the Emirates Stadium in limbo, Arsenal would have and will be still looking at potential players on that side of the pitch.

Nottingham Forest’s Djed Spence is a name that has become familiar to the Arsenal faithful in the past month or so.

But if North-Cuffy continues his upward trajectory in League One, he can seriously be considered a deputy to Tomiyasu himself.

I am looking forward to how he continues his development at the East Midlands.

