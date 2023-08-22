Have Arsenal already lined up next summer’s 100m blockbuster signing?

Arsenal broke their transfer record this summer by paying £105 million to recruit their dream midfielder, Declan Rice.

You might be wrong if you thought that’s the end of Arsenal paying such an exorbitant fee for a player. As per Football Transfers, Arsenal are ready to spend big on a striker next year. On who this striker is, he’s not Victor Osimhen, but Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old broke into the scene towards the end of last year to register ten goals for the Seagulls.

He has “registered” himself as one of the finest young striking prospects in the Premier League. Almost every top PL team has their eyes on him, watching his development closely.

Arsenal’s main transfer agenda next summer will be to sign a top striker after, in the last few transfer windows, doing everything to make their defence and midfield the best.

The need to get the right striker to take Arsenal’s attack to the next level has led the Gunners to line up a £100 million bid for Ferguson. We will have to wait and see whether Brighton will accept such a figure. But is the teenager worth the gamble? In the next few months, we will see if the Irishman is worth it. Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi noted how incredible his talisman is growing to be, saying back in May after seeing him score a brace in Brighton’s 3-1 win over Southampton: “Ferguson’s improvement has been incredible. He’s playing like an old player, but he is only 18. There is a good dressing room with the mentality to help all our younger players.”

