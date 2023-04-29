Have Arsenal already lost the title race? Pep Guardiola disagrees

Arsenal have failed to win in their last four games. With three draws and one loss, the Gunners have now dropped nine points. This situation has Arsenal only two points ahead of Manchester City, who’ve played two fewer games. Arsenal are no longer favourites for the PL title; City are. However, Pep Guardiola feels the Premier League title race is not yet decided.

In his press conference ahead of City vs. Fulham, the Spaniard discussed the title race. He dismissed the claims that his side, after beating Arsenal, may have secured another PL title.

“It’s not over; it’ll be over when it’s over,” said Guardiola via mancity.com. “We still have seven games. We have to do our games. I know what happened when we won at the Emirates, then we draw at Nottingham Forest.

“Now we go to Fulham against an incredible team. We’re taking nothing for granted. We’re happy for the last game and the performance, but that’s all. I know it’s not 20 games left; it’s seven, but seven games are seven games. Especially considering we have Champions League games and so on.

“Don’t misunderstand me; even if we were in the same position 10 points behind, I trust my players. The players are the same; you have to seduce them every single day to make sure it works. Losing is part of the competition. We are there to to try and [win the title]. The feeling is good, but we have to prove it again.”

Many Premier League fans are sceptical that Arsenal can still win the title. But Arteta must motivate his boys to keep fighting. Man City can still stumble, and when they do, Arsenal should be ready to capitalise. Man City are favourites, but it’s comforting to see them not as at ease as they should be.

Sam P

—————————————-

Watch Arteta refuse to give up on title after Man City defeat – “There are still 5 games to play, it’s not over…”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…