Have Arsenal already lost too many games to win this season’s EPL title?

Arsenal winning the League is possible but a near perfect record is required till the season ends.

Part of the reasons why we have been written off by most football pundits, fans of other clubs and indeed our own ourselves is simply because of how harder the requirements have become for us to win the League. The points gap is an obvious reason for this even though City lost as well right after us.

Five points off them and seven off Liverpool means that we’ve left ourselves with a huge mountain to climb in the title race, we must climb this mountain graciously however with an almost flawless record needed from now to the end of the season to potentially be champions come the end of May.

Against Liverpool and especially Man City, we’ll be coming up against perfection, so perfect that only an even better run from us will see us get the better of them both which might just be too much to ask from a team playing like this currently. A few years ago, when one of Chelsea’s former manager Antonio Conte was asked to name the maximum number of losses a title winning side must have on average, he said it was “four.”

That was coming from a manager that has won it before so there might be some logic behind it considering that last season Man City lost 3 and Liverpool lost 4 games. If we’re judging that to be the case then we can only lose a maximum of two games in the remaining 28 to have a very good chance of winning it.

That run would be absolutely incredible, which is the task that is facing us if we want to be crowned Premier League champions. We’ve put ourselves in this problem and only ourselves can get us out, but oh my! It will be difficult.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

