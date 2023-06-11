Have Arsenal already made their most important signing of the summer?

This summer was going to be special for Mikel Arteta. It is a summer when he will complete deals that will take Arsenal to the next level. After seeing Arsenal fail to lift the 2022–23 season, many admitted they were good, but were just not good enough to outwit City in the league, and they had to take the necessary actions this summer to be able to take Man City’s crown next season.

Many were expecting blockbuster deals, and there’s every sign they will be delivered, but what if I told you, as things stand, that Arsenal has already made their most important signing of the window? Which signing, you ask?

Well, the Athletic’s David Ornstein says William Saliba has finally agreed to a new 4-year deal at the Emirates. For months, many have been sweating about the Frenchman’s future. His deal expires next year, and there were murmurs that if he weren’t going to commit his future to the club, Arsenal would have sold him to one of his many suitors.

The 22-year-old, after returning last summer, effortlessly established himself as the heart of Arsenal’s defence. He brought some calm, confidence, and bravery to Arsenal’s defence, which was the foundation of the 5-star performances Arsenal was putting up. With Saliba, Arsenal’s defence was rock solid. It must have given opponents a nightmare.

His importance was exemplified in the last few weeks of the season; after getting injured back in March against Sporting Lisbon, the Gunners struggled. They lost their stability and struggled to win as they conceded easily; in four games in April, they conceded about 13 goals. If Arsenal were to lose their star defender this summer, that would have been a step backward in Arteta’s project. Considering he is still maturing, he has yet to reach his peak.

Saliba is only getting better, and if he is already a force at the level he is, then keeping him was more important than going out there and paying £100 million for Rice.

Agreed?

Onwards and Upwards!

Sam P

