Have Arsenal already made their most important signing of the summer?

This summer was going to be special for Mikel Arteta. It is a summer when he will complete deals that will take Arsenal to the next level. After seeing Arsenal fail to lift the 2022–23 season, many admitted they were good, but were just not good enough to outwit City in the league, and they had to take the necessary actions this summer to be able to take Man City’s crown next season.
Many were expecting blockbuster deals, and there’s every sign they will be delivered, but what if I told you, as things stand, that Arsenal has already made their most important signing of the window? Which signing, you ask?
Well, the Athletic’s David Ornstein says William Saliba has finally agreed to a new 4-year deal at the Emirates. For months, many have been sweating about the Frenchman’s future. His deal expires next year, and there were murmurs that if he weren’t going to commit his future to the club, Arsenal would have sold him to one of his many suitors.
The 22-year-old, after returning last summer, effortlessly established himself as the heart of Arsenal’s defence. He brought some calm, confidence, and bravery to Arsenal’s defence, which was the foundation of the 5-star performances Arsenal was putting up. With Saliba, Arsenal’s defence was rock solid. It must have given opponents a nightmare.
His importance was exemplified in the last few weeks of the season; after getting injured back in March against Sporting Lisbon, the Gunners struggled. They lost their stability and struggled to win as they conceded easily; in four games in April, they conceded about 13 goals. If Arsenal were to lose their star defender this summer, that would have been a step backward in Arteta’s project. Considering he is still maturing, he has yet to reach his peak.
Saliba is only getting better, and if he is already a force at the level he is, then keeping him was more important than going out there and paying £100 million for Rice.
Agreed?
Onwards and Upwards!
Sam P
Hopefully he can reduce his errors and analyzes his performance against Ivan Toney. He helped us a lot in defending set-pieces and was a big threat in corner situations
Yeah he lost to Toney who was offside before he scored any CB will lose again such robbery,congratulations to var that day they won man of the match one had to be forced to retire because he was breaking every record after record such a lovely accomplishment.
I mean he struggled physically against Toney’s hold-up play
To get Saliba on board and, reportedly, for four seasons, is a massive result for the club.
Is it the most important signing?
I believe it is, but for reasons other than some may think.
Mikel Arteta has shown that he has the ideas and motivations needed to convince our top players that they will be successful at The Arsenal and we have tied down our future with contracts that run the to 2025/6 in nearly all cases.
Of course, it has been seen that we need more top players in certain areas and, with four trophies to go for, a bigger and better squad.
I’m certain that will happen this summer and, just as importantly, before we begin our pre season games.
I agree, Saliba’s extension will be the most important business we do this summer regardless of who we sign.
Not only that, getting the deal done early avoids all the speculation and disruption that would have come with it.
Until his injury, he was our most consistent performer, arguably the best CB in the EPL this season, and dare I say, the best young CB in all of Europe!
Although many others form dropped over the last 10 games or so, it was the total collapse of our defensive unit during Saliba’s absence that really highlights his importance.
I thought Saliba lost against that not so sober VAR referee, whick cost Arsenal two important points in February. Don’t blame the booze on Bill!
I have to agree with Ken1945 who more or less wrote what I was planning to do.
From all the hullaballoo surrounding the will he, won’t he, to then to have the contract extension preview suggesting that he is on board with Arteta and recognises that the club as a whole are looking to improve and become real contenders, makes it fantastic news.
Whether he becomes the most important signing is in the balance as it will depend on whether MA and Edu are able to get their wish list in and to move on those who are now needing to look for new avenues to further their careers (formerly referred to simply as deadwood)