Have Arsenal already put in a bid for Danilo ahead of the other suitors?

If you’ve been following the Arsenal transfer rumours, you’ll know that, in addition to having three bids for Douglas Luiz rejected, Arsenal also reportedly had a bid for Palmeiras’ midfield engine Danilo rejected last summer.
According to Goal Brazil, Arsenal is still interested in bringing Danilo to the Emirates; however, this time Atletico Madrid and AS Monaco have also registered their interest, hence the move for Danilo is now a transfer race.
Arsenal can easily win this transfer race because they already have a “connection” with Palmeiras and Danilo’s entourage. But being favourites means nothing if they are not the ones who have made an offer to Palmeiras for Danilo, as Goal Brasil reports that one of Arsenal, Monaco, or Atletico Madrid has already submitted an offer.
Is it too optimistic to believe Arsenal could have returned with a second bid after having one rejected last summer? In any case, if that bid is not from Arsenal, it should serve as a wake-up call for them to hijack any potential deal for a midfielder who is regarded as the next Brazilian No. 6 to take Europe by storm after Casemiro, Fernandinho, and Bruno Guimares.
Arsenal needs to add a reliable midfielder to their squad, and with all of the transfer rumours linking Danilo to a move to the Emirates, I doubt there is one that has not suggested he could be an impact signing.
Darren N
—————————————-
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta talks about Oxford and the importance of the FA Cup to Arsenal
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
Would be excellent to get in quicker before anybody to get Danilos signature, definitely a talent and can only get better and better and we already have Brazilians at the club to make him feel welcome and he will know of 2 of them being martinelli and Jesus ,not sure about marquinos but he’s definitely looking to be a star at arsenal , our young lads the now are awesome that’s why keeping them to play as backup is important,plus sending them out on loan to get game time as well that’s why Nuno tavares will come back and take Tierney’s position just watch, he’s so fast and is class ,I’d a kept him in the squad and sent Tierney either out on loan with way to buy or just get the cash for him as the left back and right backs are awesome and that includes tavares staying with arsenal,also bringing bologun back as backup he’s scoring like anything over in France the now lower ligue or not he’s still young and will be a asset to the club if we can keep a hold of him, I’d be looking to bring a centre half in definitely being Evan Ndicka. But whatever were going to do this January we should doing asap as I’m getting the kroenke feeling again where edu finds us the players but when it comes to getting the backing with the cash it’s so annoying as we end up either losing everyone to somebody else and we get a cpl loans to tie us over ,cmon were top of the league get spending and let’s win it ,we only have ourselves to let down ,it’s in our hands now let’s not mess it up ,support this if you agree. AFC COYG
Tavares will be sold as he isn’t really improving at Marseille, he lacks the discipline to be a good defender, hence the sending off, Tierney is a much better player and will only get better while I believe Tavares will be sold
If we are talking about signing a young defensive midfielder with a high ceiling on a shoe string budget, then surely Danilo ticks all the box.
But unless we are signing ready made players like Neves or Declan Rice, then this young work horse has to be considered.