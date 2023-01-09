Have Arsenal already put in a bid for Danilo ahead of the other suitors?

If you’ve been following the Arsenal transfer rumours, you’ll know that, in addition to having three bids for Douglas Luiz rejected, Arsenal also reportedly had a bid for Palmeiras’ midfield engine Danilo rejected last summer.

According to Goal Brazil, Arsenal is still interested in bringing Danilo to the Emirates; however, this time Atletico Madrid and AS Monaco have also registered their interest, hence the move for Danilo is now a transfer race.

Arsenal can easily win this transfer race because they already have a “connection” with Palmeiras and Danilo’s entourage. But being favourites means nothing if they are not the ones who have made an offer to Palmeiras for Danilo, as Goal Brasil reports that one of Arsenal, Monaco, or Atletico Madrid has already submitted an offer.

Is it too optimistic to believe Arsenal could have returned with a second bid after having one rejected last summer? In any case, if that bid is not from Arsenal, it should serve as a wake-up call for them to hijack any potential deal for a midfielder who is regarded as the next Brazilian No. 6 to take Europe by storm after Casemiro, Fernandinho, and Bruno Guimares.

Arsenal needs to add a reliable midfielder to their squad, and with all of the transfer rumours linking Danilo to a move to the Emirates, I doubt there is one that has not suggested he could be an impact signing.

Darren N

