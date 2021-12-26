Have Arsenal been boosted by their postponement this week? (Opinion)

Arsenal’s are the latest club to have a match postponed due to the latest Coronavirus situation, but I don’t feel like it will help us to get a result against Manchester City. Guest post by Sarah Rohan

Covid has claimed another fixture in the league and this time it’s our own game against Wolves on Tuesday.

Will this come as a hindrance to our run of games where we’ve been performing so well? I’m in two minds to be honest. Yes, we deserve a little break after the hectic festive period, but this means our next game is against the free scoring Manchester City on Saturday Afternoon.

Is a full weeks rest really going to benefit our team with no match play in the week? I don’t think it will. Wolves would’ve been a great test for us. We’ve had tricky games against the Wanderers in the past few seasons and I see them as a bogey team to us.

I’m a tad disappointed that with our team set-up, and the probability Arteta would’ve changed it around a bit to rest some key players later on in the game, that we won’t get a tester before the Sky Blues visit us.

Now City are playing Wednesday night against Brentford. After seeing Brentford’s game against Brighton, I don’t think there will be much worry for Pep and he will probably use some of the players who didn’t play in their 6-3 beating of Leicester City today.

The likes of Grealish and Jesus could come in to give the other players a rest. So they’ll be fully fit and raring to go against us unfortunately. When there’s a fully fit De Bruyne in the team, I worry!

So what are our chances against City Gooner family?

We all know how impressive we’ve been this Christmas period. We seem to be a tight unit at the moment, we are creating more and scoring more, but most of these games we was expected to win.

We’ve got some players on fire at the moment and will likely give the Man City defence the run around, if Arteta sets the team up as he has been doing.

Our defence has been more solid but we are still struggling to beat the likes of Liverpool and I don’t even want to talk about the games against Man Utd and Everton. Best to leave those games in 2021!

Although I would love a result on Saturday Afternoon, I don’t think we will win. I hope I’m wrong but I still think City will have too much for us, but it will be a great test for our defence that has been much improved of late. If there’s still absences in our defence due to Covid this could give us some serious problems…

A draw I would be happy with or a close match will do. It’s still early days with this young team and we can’t put too much pressure on them. Let’s just support them and enjoy their progress even if we do get beat by the bigger teams.

We need to stay in contention with the top four now Spurs and Manchester United have games in hand over us, and are coming into form. One thing’s for sure, it will certainly be a close contest and will be a rollercoaster close to the season, and the table will change constantly…

Do you believe our postponement could help us get a result against Man City come Saturday?

Happy New Year Gooners!