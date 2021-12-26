Have Arsenal been boosted by their postponement this week? (Opinion)

Arsenal’s are the latest club to have a match postponed due to the latest Coronavirus situation, but I don’t feel like it will help us to get a result against Manchester City. Guest post by Sarah Rohan
Covid has claimed another fixture in the league and this time it’s our own game against Wolves on Tuesday.
Will this come as a hindrance to our run of games where we’ve been performing so well? I’m in two minds to be honest. Yes, we deserve a little break after the hectic festive period, but this means our next game is against the free scoring Manchester City on Saturday Afternoon.
Is a full weeks rest really going to benefit our team with no match play in the week? I don’t think it will. Wolves would’ve been a great test for us. We’ve had tricky games against the Wanderers in the past few seasons and I see them as a bogey team to us.
I’m a tad disappointed that with our team set-up, and the probability Arteta would’ve changed it around a bit to rest some key players later on in the game, that we won’t get a tester before the Sky Blues visit us.
Now City are playing Wednesday night against Brentford. After seeing Brentford’s game against Brighton, I don’t think there will be much worry for Pep and he will probably use some of the players who didn’t play in their 6-3 beating of Leicester City today.
The likes of Grealish and Jesus could come in to give the other players a rest. So they’ll be fully fit and raring to go against us unfortunately. When there’s a fully fit De Bruyne in the team, I worry!
So what are our chances against City Gooner family?
We all know how impressive we’ve been this Christmas period. We seem to be a tight unit at the moment, we are creating more and scoring more, but most of these games we was expected to win.
We’ve got some players on fire at the moment and will likely give the Man City defence the run around, if Arteta sets the team up as he has been doing.
Our defence has been more solid but we are still struggling to beat the likes of Liverpool and I don’t even want to talk about the games against Man Utd and Everton. Best to leave those games in 2021!
Although I would love a result on Saturday Afternoon, I don’t think we will win. I hope I’m wrong but I still think City will have too much for us, but it will be a great test for our defence that has been much improved of late. If there’s still absences in our defence due to Covid this could give us some serious problems…
A draw I would be happy with or a close match will do. It’s still early days with this young team and we can’t put too much pressure on them. Let’s just support them and enjoy their progress even if we do get beat by the bigger teams.
We need to stay in contention with the top four now Spurs and Manchester United have games in hand over us, and are coming into form. One thing’s for sure, it will certainly be a close contest and will be a rollercoaster close to the season, and the table will change constantly…
Do you believe our postponement could help us get a result against Man City come Saturday?
Happy New Year Gooners!
The postponement of the Wolves match is of no importance compared with the worldwide efforts to combat the coronavirus. Having said that it would be great for us football fans to see the season completed with as little disruption as possible. We are unlikely to beat Man City but must try to continue our improved form. At last we are scoring and looking stylish. Much of it down to … Odegaard.
I watched the Man City vs Leicester game and I can tell you that the yare beatable or a draw can be gotten out of them. Leicester approached them wrongly from the start and I knew they only had a chance if they pressed than to cowardly sit back and should’ve scored more goals tbh. We need to initiate a well organized press against them and overload the middle. I watched Burnley and Southampton against City away and they both gave City issues with the same style and could’ve won. A thrashing will expose this team and reduce its confidence. A mediocre performance from the team would be unacceptable. I have seen massive improvement in the execution of our attacking tactics and general play. I am confident that if our tactics are sensible from the start we can beat City or if not put up a great display against them.
Nobody can say they predicted Arsenal to be top4 after the first round. Nobody. I predicted 6th/th7 by Xmas and 5th/6th by May. So the team has exceeded all expectations and we are only 25% of the way through the two year process. Quite remarkable. Why we had to play 48 hours after our last game then have 4 days before Man City is weird. Surely two three day breaks would have made more sense? With our Carabao Cup semis, a possible final an FA Cup game and if we get another postponement could mean our fixture backlog could mount. But most clubs face a whole lot of rescheduled fixtures. If the postponements continue clubs could end up playing Sat, Mon, Wed, Sat like they did once back in the 80’s. Staying calm and being ready to play is the key.
It is quite impossible to predict anything in football at the moment.
We have three players with covid and who knows what that might mean during the week?
All things being equal, however, I expect us to, at the very least, to COMPETE!!
If we don’t do that as a minimum, then we can all be very concerned about any process being made.
Mc is the acid test.They have just scored six..However all runs have to end at some point and why not at the ES.
Ma has to play it tight .Hes better at defence than Wenger.The gunners have to stop the well timed runs and not to give the likes of Sterling and company spac.
Then we shall see
When does Partey go to AFCON ? He will be missed vs MC
If Wolves didn’t have players in covid protocols, they would have come into the game with a weeks rest, while Arsenal would have had just over 48 hours. Man City aside Arsenal have a much better chance of picking up the three points against Wolves if the teams are playing on equal rest. This is probably the best thing that could have happened for Arsenal.
Zeddo: Partey doesn’t leave for AFCON until after the City game.