Have Arsenal chosen their Number One striker target?

Club launches bid for prolific striker
Arsenal have reportedly launched their first bid for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen believed to be a staggering £76 million.
Club manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are on the hunt for a fresh body to spearhead the team in the 2022/23 campaign, and it looks like they have made the decision on who is there first choice target.
Many reliable journalists have reported that the Gunners are willing to spend big if that means acquisition of a world class striker.
Their search has linked them to several top names across Europe with few being Alexander Isak, Jonathan David, Gabriel Jesus, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tammy Abraham and Darwin Nunez.
Marco Giordano says Napoli have rejected a €90m offer from Arsenal for Osimhen. They want €110m. https://t.co/c86nwXk6gZ
— Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) May 21, 2022
But Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato has claimed that it is Osimhen who the Gunners have launched an opening bid for. Although that has been rejected.
The report suggested that the bid was swiftly turned down by Napoli and the owner of the club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, wants a ‘monstrous figure’ to consider sanctioning a sale for their coveted asset.
The Nigerian international has been one of the best center forwards in his age category. And his scoring record is a proof of that.
❇️ Goals, goals, goals. A young striker with the experience of a veteran: @victorosimhen9 is the best Under-23 of this #SerieA💎@en_sscnapoli #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/IaAYSAQYb6
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 20, 2022
In his 61 appearances for his current club Napoli, the 23-year-old has scored an impressive 28 goals and assisted a further nine.
With French club Lille, he had 24 goal contributions from 38 appearances. This is the reason why he’s been talked about in a lot of footballing circles.
Fellow Premier League sides Manchester United, arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur and even Newcastle are thought to hold an interest in the prolific striker.
Victor Osimhen has had the most prolific league season of his career so far 📈 pic.twitter.com/lnaGOURdQH
— GOAL (@goal) May 16, 2022
It’s not the first time Arsenal have shown an interest in Osimhen. While he was uprooting trees in France, the Gunners showed a glimpse of interest.
However, he ended up joining the Naples based club. Even legendary manager Arsene Wenger wanted to bring him in, after he had a stellar U17 World Cup campaign in 2015.
Not worth it.
Lol that guy will easily score 20 goals for us but I doubt if he will leave a champions league team to come play in the Europa league
How much are they paying him. That is the question. London is sweat my brother
The most mobile enthusiastic forward I have seen is Jonathan David. He would energise us. Along with Gabriel Jesus it would give us a real forward line.
we know how this will pan out, Arsenal will keep on adding 1 pound for their next bids and Napoli will reject and we will miss out on him and remain with Nketiah as our next seasons only striker, finish fifth again with 74 points and that will be seen as progress.
But Nketiahs contract is out so they will sign a striker for sure
Here we go again,paying a fortune for bang average!
Forget him and get Jesus!
So you believe Nketiah is better than this guy, no wonder we are where we are.
Just get the deal done and stop the pussy footing.
I told someone here that osimhen will cost us nothing less than 100 million but disagreed and claimed he is not worth more than 60 million,now a 76 million pounds bid has been rejected.i’d suggest we go for gnabry or nkunku and keep nketiah or maybe accept to pay 55 million for jesus.
Remember reading someone estimate his cost been in the £100 mil,
Lethal strikers are not going to come cheap and they certainly don’t get much better than this attack bully
Wenger did try to sign him too.
Forget Jesus, Osimhen and David and get Nkunku and Nunez. That would be the game changer for Arsenal. Nkunku can play anywhere across the front line, while Nunez is a goal machine.
I agree with you