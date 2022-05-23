Have Arsenal chosen their Number One striker target?

Club launches bid for prolific striker

Arsenal have reportedly launched their first bid for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen believed to be a staggering £76 million.

Club manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are on the hunt for a fresh body to spearhead the team in the 2022/23 campaign, and it looks like they have made the decision on who is there first choice target.

Many reliable journalists have reported that the Gunners are willing to spend big if that means acquisition of a world class striker.

Their search has linked them to several top names across Europe with few being Alexander Isak, Jonathan David, Gabriel Jesus, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tammy Abraham and Darwin Nunez.

Marco Giordano says Napoli have rejected a €90m offer from Arsenal for Osimhen. They want €110m. https://t.co/c86nwXk6gZ — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) May 21, 2022

But Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato has claimed that it is Osimhen who the Gunners have launched an opening bid for. Although that has been rejected.

The report suggested that the bid was swiftly turned down by Napoli and the owner of the club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, wants a ‘monstrous figure’ to consider sanctioning a sale for their coveted asset.

The Nigerian international has been one of the best center forwards in his age category. And his scoring record is a proof of that.

In his 61 appearances for his current club Napoli, the 23-year-old has scored an impressive 28 goals and assisted a further nine.

With French club Lille, he had 24 goal contributions from 38 appearances. This is the reason why he’s been talked about in a lot of footballing circles.

Fellow Premier League sides Manchester United, arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur and even Newcastle are thought to hold an interest in the prolific striker.

Victor Osimhen has had the most prolific league season of his career so far 📈 pic.twitter.com/lnaGOURdQH — GOAL (@goal) May 16, 2022

It’s not the first time Arsenal have shown an interest in Osimhen. While he was uprooting trees in France, the Gunners showed a glimpse of interest.

However, he ended up joining the Naples based club. Even legendary manager Arsene Wenger wanted to bring him in, after he had a stellar U17 World Cup campaign in 2015.

Yash Bisht