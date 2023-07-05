Have Arsenal created another Ozil situation by signing Havertz?

Former Arsenal player has one doubt about new signing

In the wake of Kai Havertz’s £65 million transfer to Arsenal from Chelsea, former Gunners player Paul Merson has expressed his belief that the talented forward will enhance the team’s overall performance.

However, Merson has also cautioned that Havertz may face criticism regarding his work rate, drawing parallels to the accusations Mesut Ozil faced during his time at the club.

Paul Merson: "Arsenal should be buzzing with Kai Havertz, he makes them a better team. The only problem I could see with Havertz is similar to that experienced by Mesut Ozil at Arsenal. If it's not going well, Havertz doesn't look too interested. That's just down to the way he… pic.twitter.com/IIX57NHtSs — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) July 4, 2023

Havertz, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 with high expectations, has shown glimpses of his immense potential, including scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final. Yet, doubts have been raised about his ability to consistently fulfill his promise.

Mikel Arteta, the driving force behind Arsenal’s pursuit of Havertz, envisions the 24-year-old as a key figure in various positions within the starting lineup for the upcoming season. However, Merson has drawn attention to a potential issue, drawing comparisons to the situation with Ozil, who was ostracized by the Spaniard from the squad four years ago.

“‘The only problem I could see with Havertz is similar to that experienced by Mesut Ozil at Arsenal,” Merson wrote in his column for Sky Sports. “If it’s not going well, Havertz doesn’t look too interested. That’s just down to the way he plays, it’s just the way certain players are, it’s not that he’s not trying.”

Merson acknowledges that when Havertz is having a good game, he appears elegant and silky on the field. However, he cautions that if things aren’t going well, critics may accuse him of lacking effort or not running around enough.

Despite this concern, the pundit is adamant that the German will have a positive impact on Arsenal. “That’s his only problem, but make no mistake, he improves Arsenal,” Merson affirmed.

It is worth noting that Mesut Ozil, who arrived at Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 and won three FA Cups during his seven-year tenure, fell out of favor with Arteta, leading to his exclusion from Premier League and Europa League squads at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Six months later, Ozil terminated his contract with Arsenal and joined Fenerbahce.

As the club’s faithful eagerly await the new season, they will be hopeful that Havertz’s undeniable talent can contribute to the team’s success while dispelling any concerns about his work rate. Only time will tell if he can rise above the comparisons to Ozil and establish himself as a pivotal figure at the Emirates Stadium.

Yash Bisht

