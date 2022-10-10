Have Arsenal destroyed Liverpool’s title hopes already?

Arsenal fans have become accustomed over the years for Liverpool to make it clear that they are on another level to us by comprehensively beating us in every meeting. But This season the tables have turned, and before yesterday’s match we were looking down from the top of the table on a Liverpool team that were 11 points behind us.

After our brilliant performance against them yesterday, that gap has grown to 14 points, and they are even 6 points below Chelsea in 4th place.

The bad news for Klopp is that next week they are facing the unbeaten Man City, and their game in hand over Arsenal is against Chelsea that was postponed for the Queen’s funeral.

Is that just too big a gap for Liverpool? Even at this early stage of the season?

Jurgen Klopp obviously thinks so. “We’re not in the title race,” he bluntly told ESPN after the game. “We have problems at the moment, but we have to continue. In a situation like ours, we will go out there and fight. We are not here for being happy with the situation and thinking about last year.

“We are very disappointed. Around all three goals we made decisive mistakes. The first goal is not what you need. A bad start.

“We start controlling the game against a very aggressive, full-of-confidence Arsenal side. We showed we’re here for a reason, scored an equaliser, a wonderful goal. Then it’s an open game and advantage for us.

“Then we make a bad decision before half time, what are we doing? Worst possible start, worst possible end.”

I would like to say I feel sorry for him.

But I don’t!

