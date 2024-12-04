Have Arsenal dropped a big hint of who will be the new Women’s coach?

Arsenal may have just dropped the perfect hint of who their next permanent Arsenal women’s head coach

Mid-October, after a not-so-perfect start to the league campaign, Jonas Eidevall, who was the Arsenal women’s boss, resigned.

Admittedly, the Gunner women were unprepared; they didn’t immediately have a replacement. The club appointed Eidevall’s assistant, Renee Slegers, as interim manager while they searched for their next permanent manager.

Renee has seized the opportunity to lead the Gunner women.

She’s revived our Gunner Women; they’re now not only playing excellent football, but they are also doing one thing: scoring goals with ease, which they struggled to do.

After 7 games under the Dutch tactician, our Gunner women have maintained an undefeated record with 6 wins and a draw. These impressive results have placed Arsenal in the WSL top 3, qualifying them for the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals with two group games remaining.

Renee Slegers has been an excellent leader for our Arsenal women.

There’s been a push for her confirmation as the permanent manager. For a while, the club didn’t explicitly hint that they considered her their ideal head coach.

However, they’ve just dropped a massive hint she could be given the job. There’s an interesting change of language in the press conference announcements for the Gunner women.

Before the international break, she was on Arsenal.com referred to as the “interim head coach”. Now she’s referred

“head coach”.

Will we soon get the breaking news that Renee Slegers is the new head coach of the Arsenal women’s team? I believe we will, and I’m sure most people would be happy about that, don’t you think?

Michelle M

