Have Arsenal dropped from being a top six team to a mid table team?

Some Arsenal fans are hoping to avoid relegation and some cling to top-four hopes.
Such is the Arsenal league position that both top-four and relegation are still mathematically possible and this has lead to the hope that one remains attainable and the other a real possibility.
However, the reality is that neither is going to happen. Arsenal will not make top-four and neither will they be relegated. It would really take something remarkable for that statement to be wrong.
There are a few comments on this site that hope Arsenal avoid relegation and some that feel top four is not out of reach and that is fine, no criticism for fans feeling negative or positive but it does highlight the position that we find ourselves in right now.
I cannot ever recall a time when such extremes have taken hold where Arsenal is concerned and I hope this is not the new reality going forward.
It used to be clubs like Everton or even Leicester City just a few years back when their fans would start a season wondering which end of the table they would be competing in.
That is the life of a mid-table team and right now, that is the position the Gunners find themselves in.
One has to hope that next season Arsenal is back where they belong, in the top six all season fighting to claim a top-four spot, however, the competition from teams like Wolves and Leicester means that there is no longer a guarantee of that.
I do wonder if Arsenal is any longer a top-six team or a top ten team now. I guess we will know soon enough.
Arsenal will be a cyclical team and challenge in cycles like the rest of Kronke’s teams.
In a couple years the Martinelli’s, Saka’s, Saliba’s of our squad will propel us to challenge, but Kronke will never bring in the missing pieces.
Doubt me? Look back over past decade and how often we needed only couple top players to be complete.
Then look at Rams, now the Nuggets, Avalanche in hockey, etc….
It reads like a predictable mystery novel.
The answer, at this moment in time, must obviously be yes.
But that is only true currently – if we look at AW’s last two years and UE’s one year, the start of the REAL LOST DECADE, we finished 5th, 6th and 5th…hardly a “mid table” team I would suggest.
Once again, the negativity of our fans astounds me – this is a transition period for the club after UE brought it to its knees and, once MA negotiates us through this, we will challenge again.
Of course kronkie is the poison in my opinion, but even with him at the helm we were always considered (and earned) the right to be a top four club from 1998 onwards and a top six club for the last three years…let’s have some perspective here and stop suggesting our club is ready for the knackers yard.
MA has steaded the toxicity in just eight weeks and anyone who cannot see how he has changed the dynamics at The Arsenal, kronkie or no kronkie, is being willfully negative to the point of being hysterical.
MA has certainly improved Arsenal, no doubt. But the Board and Owners have to support him in the summer transfer market to recruit players of his choice. Inspite of Arsenal being in the position where they are currently, Arsenal is still one of the top names in International Club football, a global brand and a name which many budding youth want to associate with. I hope the Cronkeys and whoever else in authority note this and do not allow decades of hard work and talent, to bring the name of Arsenal FC to where it is, not go waste.