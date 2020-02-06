Have Arsenal dropped from being a top six team to a mid table team?

Some Arsenal fans are hoping to avoid relegation and some cling to top-four hopes.

Such is the Arsenal league position that both top-four and relegation are still mathematically possible and this has lead to the hope that one remains attainable and the other a real possibility.

However, the reality is that neither is going to happen. Arsenal will not make top-four and neither will they be relegated. It would really take something remarkable for that statement to be wrong.

There are a few comments on this site that hope Arsenal avoid relegation and some that feel top four is not out of reach and that is fine, no criticism for fans feeling negative or positive but it does highlight the position that we find ourselves in right now.

I cannot ever recall a time when such extremes have taken hold where Arsenal is concerned and I hope this is not the new reality going forward.

It used to be clubs like Everton or even Leicester City just a few years back when their fans would start a season wondering which end of the table they would be competing in.

That is the life of a mid-table team and right now, that is the position the Gunners find themselves in.

One has to hope that next season Arsenal is back where they belong, in the top six all season fighting to claim a top-four spot, however, the competition from teams like Wolves and Leicester means that there is no longer a guarantee of that.

I do wonder if Arsenal is any longer a top-six team or a top ten team now. I guess we will know soon enough.