Have Arsenal embarrassed themselves with Man City appeal?

Have Arsenal Gone Too Far? by Dan Smith

Earlier this week I wrote how Arsenal were one of 8 clubs trying to make Man City’s appeal to CAS as difficult as possible.

It’s believed the Champions want a worst-case scenario of a suspended hearing, meaning they still to get to play in Europe next season while an investigation is ongoing.

Not surprisingly, the majority of clubs in the top half of the Premiership (the ones competing for European spots) have signed a joint document to stop that from happening.

As things stand UEFA have banned Man City, meaning 5th place would be enough to qualify to the CL, instead of the usual 4th, while also freeing up an extra spot for the Europa League.

There is a deadline for the Premiership to register who will represent them in what competition and clearly sides want to know where they stand before the transfer window shuts (e.g., if you finished 5th are you buying and selling on the basis you’re getting CL revenue?).

Owners are not doing this for the integrity of the game but for self-interest, given that we are taking about millions of pounds at stake. I understand that ……

What I don’t get is, those same clubs are trying to find loopholes if the appeal can’t go ahead. Etihad chiefs insists they will prove their innocence, but with the world in lock down what if CAS can’t meet them when scheduled? It’s common sense to say any hearing waits till it’s safe to do so.

It’s no one’s fault that at a time where groups can’t gather and people are in isolation, this can’t go ahead. Nor is it a priority right now. Yet shamefully it’s Arsenal who is believed to be leading this charge.

I should stress our club refused to comment on these rumours.

City are said to be bemused by our actions given they feel there has always been a good relationship between the two clubs. Ironically though Arsene Wenger was the most vocal towards City’s ‘financial doping’ having lost so much talent to Manchester.

If true though, Stan Kroenke is saying if Man City can’t meet UEFA deadline because of something out of their control, that’s too bad. Not just is that not right from a sportsman’s point of view, I would also question his integrity from a human perspective. The world is suffering, people are losing their lives. Businesses a lot smaller than Arsenal are losing money. For him to even be thinking about shortcuts to make some cash makes me feel uncomfortable.

If he’s so desperate for his club to be back in the Champions League, why don’t you put your mind to the transfer window? Why not free up some cash so we make a proper bid to build a squad? Why don’t you hire proven managers instead of always finding a cheap option?

We are currently 8th so there is zero guarantee we would finish 5th anyway.

It’s embarrassing to see how far we have fallen. Instead of fixing our own problems we are trying to take advantage of someone else’s mistake.

Remember when we were the club known for doing things the right way?

If Man City are guilty, they deserve punishment. If that happens to benefit us then that’s fine but have your dignity, don’t make Arsenal look desperate…

Dan Smith