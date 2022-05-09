Arsenal and Granit Xhaka are claimed to be set for talks at the end of the season to confirm whether both parties wish to continue into next season, but do fans now want to see him stay?
Last summer, the entire window was almost completely littered with rumours about his exit, predominantly with AS Roma most keenly interested as confirmed by Jose Mourinho, and early inclinations are that we could well be set for more of the same this time around.
Xhaka ended up signing a new deal with the club, and has seemingly gone through a transition with the fans after a number of impressive displays in our midfield this term, and he could well have made a miraculous turnaround to get the entire fanbase behind him throughout the course of the term, with the fans even voting him in to be the club’s Player of the Month for April 2022.
Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside Arsenal are yet to make their intentions clear in regards to the Swiss international, and the two parties will have a sit-down after the campaign is over to discuss whether they will be open to negotiations over his sale.
I think I’m now in the minority who would actually cash-in on his signature if we could fetch more than £30 Million for his signature. While he has enjoyed a good season in midfield, I still believe he has the ability to cost us a match with one single lapse in concentration. Looking at the starting XI, I see the central midfield area amongst those that we should be looking to improve.
While Xhaka could still be a strong option on rotation, he seems to be pushing hard at present to try and convince everyone that he is a leader, and a potential captain for the club, and I don’t personally see him being content in playing anything less than a key role in our side.
There is an issue with having too many leaders in the group, and when one no longer feels like he is playing an influence, he will grow frustrated.
Do you believe Xhaka should remain a key player next season, or do you agree that we should consider replacing him?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
He has been good recently but talking about captaincy again raises concerns for me – just focus on what you’re doing and maintaining a high level of performance. Consistency is the most important area for him, not wearing an armband.
He doesn’t need the added pressure, which would definitely come if he were made permanent captain again.
As mentioned, despite how good he’s been recently, he is someone who could be improved upon over the summer and I’d still prefer us to move on from him
He switched off at half time became careless and his half hit clearance led to the corner that they scored from .
That sums him up for me . We could do better and should.
Minority..don’t think so
I think a majority would definitely cash him in for a fee.
Not sure about 30m but 10 to 15m would be more realistic.
Don’t get me wrong, he has been good for us at times and a heads gone on other occasions.
Sunday was a prime example of him wanting to get involved for no reason
A good.bench warmer but never a starter next season so cash him in and get an upgrade
Onwards and upwards
Since he’s been assigned into a more advanced midfield position in 4-3-3 formation, he’s been irreplaceable. We’ve tried Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Saka and Patino in that left midfield position, but they can’t play as effective as Xhaka does
I wish he can be better in tight spaces, but we currently have no one to replace him. If he has to leave because of his age or salary, we’ll need to sign Fabian Ruiz or Danilo from Palmeiras
No the fans haven’t changed their mind on Xhaka, some may have been warming to him a great deal.
There is a massive roll for him to play during this rebuilding phase due to his experience, knowing the culture and his controls of the dressing room.
He is irreplaceable in this regard in my opinion
Must admit we are totally better with him in the team,
But moving forward next season we need better, he always makes me nervous when another player tackles him, he is too hot headed and a red card waiting to happen..