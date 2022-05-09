Arsenal and Granit Xhaka are claimed to be set for talks at the end of the season to confirm whether both parties wish to continue into next season, but do fans now want to see him stay?

Last summer, the entire window was almost completely littered with rumours about his exit, predominantly with AS Roma most keenly interested as confirmed by Jose Mourinho, and early inclinations are that we could well be set for more of the same this time around.

Xhaka ended up signing a new deal with the club, and has seemingly gone through a transition with the fans after a number of impressive displays in our midfield this term, and he could well have made a miraculous turnaround to get the entire fanbase behind him throughout the course of the term, with the fans even voting him in to be the club’s Player of the Month for April 2022.

Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside Arsenal are yet to make their intentions clear in regards to the Swiss international, and the two parties will have a sit-down after the campaign is over to discuss whether they will be open to negotiations over his sale.

I think I’m now in the minority who would actually cash-in on his signature if we could fetch more than £30 Million for his signature. While he has enjoyed a good season in midfield, I still believe he has the ability to cost us a match with one single lapse in concentration. Looking at the starting XI, I see the central midfield area amongst those that we should be looking to improve.

While Xhaka could still be a strong option on rotation, he seems to be pushing hard at present to try and convince everyone that he is a leader, and a potential captain for the club, and I don’t personally see him being content in playing anything less than a key role in our side.

There is an issue with having too many leaders in the group, and when one no longer feels like he is playing an influence, he will grow frustrated.

Do you believe Xhaka should remain a key player next season, or do you agree that we should consider replacing him?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta talking about our nerve-filled win over Leeds United