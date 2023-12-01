Have Arsenal fans now accepted that Havertz was a good buy after all?

Was Kai Havertz the right investment to make?

Kai Havertz joined Arsenal this summer from rival London club Chelsea in what was a shock signing for Arsenal fans. Some were skeptical on how he would fit into Areta’s system and why we went full pelt for him, with plenty of other options in the transfer market.

But it was clear to Arsenal fans that Arteta was the driving force behind his signing and as the season has gone by, in my opinion he has got better and better.

Coming from a rival club wouldn’t have been easy and with Arsenal fans being one of the most passionate about their club, Havertz himself might have been worried about how fans would take his signing. He probably didn’t expect Arsenal fans to get right behind him and he was not appreciated and was labelled “a Chelsea flop”. It was always going to take Havertz a bit of time to settle in and get going and he had to deal with a lot of stick right from the start..

Recently he’s seemed a lot more himself and looks to have settled in a lot more. He looks to be starting to properly find his feet, scoring in the last two games, and when on the pitch looks a lot more confident than earlier in the season. Coming on as a sub against Brentford and scoring the winning goal that saw up go to the top of the League, and then scoring our opening goal against RC Lens in The Champions League that ultimately saw us automatically qualify for the round of 16.

Personally, I found it a bit odd when the news started to break that we were interested in Havertz and honestly, I thought we could have out the money towards maybe two younger upcoming players to strengthen our squad a bring a lot of depth but now I look back on it, I’m starting to think that Arteta made the right decision and it might have taken a little longer than what was expected but Havertz now seems to fit perfectly into the Arsenal squad and you have to admit that Arteta’s scouting has worked out.

We currently sit top of the League and with only a few more games to go this year, every game is a must-win from here forward. Arsenal will need the strength in depth, quality and experience if they want to lift this year’s Premier League trophy and I think Havertz has become a big part of that.

With Champions League experience and pure quality, starting or on the bench, Havertz seems to be making a difference and Arsenal fans will be hoping he continues to do so.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you now believe that Havertz the right investment?

Daisy Mae

