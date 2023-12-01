Have Arsenal fans now accepted that Havertz was a good buy after all?

Was Kai Havertz the right investment to make?
Kai Havertz joined Arsenal this summer from rival London club Chelsea in what was a shock signing for Arsenal fans. Some were skeptical on how he would fit into Areta’s system and why we went full pelt for him, with plenty of other options in the transfer market.
But it was clear to Arsenal fans that Arteta was the driving force behind his signing and as the season has gone by, in my opinion he has got better and better.
Coming from a rival club wouldn’t have been easy and with Arsenal fans being one of the most passionate about their club, Havertz himself might have been worried about how fans would take his signing. He probably didn’t expect Arsenal fans to get right behind him and he was not appreciated and was labelled “a Chelsea flop”. It was always going to take Havertz a bit of time to settle in and get going and he had to deal with a lot of stick right from the start..
Recently he’s seemed a lot more himself and looks to have settled in a lot more. He looks to be starting to properly find his feet, scoring in the last two games, and when on the pitch looks a lot more confident than earlier in the season. Coming on as a sub against Brentford and scoring the winning goal that saw up go to the top of the League, and then scoring our opening goal against RC Lens in The Champions League that ultimately saw us automatically qualify for the round of 16.
Personally, I found it a bit odd when the news started to break that we were interested in Havertz and honestly, I thought we could have out the money towards maybe two younger upcoming players to strengthen our squad a bring a lot of depth but now I look back on it, I’m starting to think that Arteta made the right decision and it might have taken a little longer than what was expected but Havertz now seems to fit perfectly into the Arsenal squad and you have to admit that Arteta’s scouting has worked out.
We currently sit top of the League and with only a few more games to go this year, every game is a must-win from here forward. Arsenal will need the strength in depth, quality and experience if they want to lift this year’s Premier League trophy and I think Havertz has become a big part of that.
With Champions League experience and pure quality, starting or on the bench, Havertz seems to be making a difference and Arsenal fans will be hoping he continues to do so.
What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you now believe that Havertz the right investment?
Daisy Mae
Not yet, but many fans could surely guess what Arteta plans to do with Havertz in the starting lineup
Exactlly👍 Not yet, we need more outstanding performance s against top opposition in Epl and second phase in UCL.
Havertz is improving every game and that’s good to see. To be fair fans on the ground have been extremely supportive and the ones online really wanted him to be eased to the team or at least earn his starts . Their was too much pressure and the price tag didn’t help. He had a wonderful cameo off the bench and earned his start against lens, that’s the much we ask for! play the players on form. I hope he builds on the past three games. Onwards and upwards
He’s been a complete passenger for the whole beginning of the season but has improved tremendously in the past 2 matches. I think his performance against Lens was his best so far. I hope he continues to improve.
If 10 matches of underwhelming performances wasn’t long enough to write him off, then the 2 great matches recently are not enough to “accept” Havertz as a good buy yet.
Not at all. To be fair MA could have signed a better player with that amount of money. Football now has evolved. Its who the manager wants to work with. I still believe keeping Balogun would have been a wiser choice than spending on Kai. I hope admin will allow my comment because each time i criticize Kai or MA they make sure it doesn’t appear.
They are waiting for him to concede a penalty or score an own goal for them to complain.
The jury is still out….
OT: Has Dan Smith posted the prediction table.
I really enjoy this part even though I am doing badly. Last week I only got 4 points.
Not yet Indian Gunner, guess should be out in the next hour
we spent 65m on him i still believe we could have gotten a better player initially my thoughts were we would go for szboslai but we didnt, i have no problem with havertz but i wanted him to be eased into the team because lets face it he was a passenger and he was slowing down our attack, you can see him getting better and better thats a big positive but stars should earn the right to play, not the other way round, i still tink 65m for haverts and that wage of 300k is much for him well i hope we get the best value out of him
If the plan is to play Havertz in the midfield as an 8, then I think we could have found a player better suited to the position for the cost of 65 million.
Arteta himself admitted at his transfer that he “didn’t know where he fits in.” This apparently shows that versatility was more of a priority to Arteta than a dedicated midfielder, whether playing B2B or DM.
Time will tell if versatility or a proper midfielder was the right choice. Presently we are tops, but we were tops 93% of last season as well.
I hope Havertz does work in midfield, because currently we have no proper backups for DM or B2B. Partey is injured too often, and Jorginho & Elneny are neither competition nor solutions as long term cover.
Until he learns to keep the ball rather than lose it easily to the opposition, I will still keep my reservations about Havertz.
It will take more than fairly passable performances in two games to persuade me.
I still believe we spent way too much money for his services. Not his fault though, but that’s what it is.