Have Arsenal fans now completely forgiven Granit Xhaka?

Have Arsenal fans forgiven Xhaka? Article by Kadibia



Xhaka now has a chant? Interesting.

Forgive me, as I may not really know the culture (I’ve never been to England), but its just a little surprising that it’s taken this long. I mean, Saliba has a chant (a great one too, I could hear it clearly even though I was watching from a local pub), Emile Smith Rowe does, Eboue had one. Heck!!! Even new boy Fabio Vieira has one already after just one appearance for Arsenal (U21s). It’s got me thinking, is Xhaka really that unloved?



Few Arsenal players divide opinion like Xhaka. The award goes to Ozil though. Patrice Evra once claimed Henry turned off the TV set after seeing Xhaka as captain.

Evra told Sky Sports: “Thierry Henry, one day he invited me to his house to watch Arsenal.

“He turned on the TV, the first image he saw on the screen was Xhaka leading Arsenal.

“Thierry Henry turned off the TV. He said ‘I can’t watch my team and Xhaka being the captain’.



Was Xhaka really that bad? I think the answer is yes.

Most errors leading to goals amongst outfield players in the Premier League since 2016/17:

◉ Granit Xhaka (8)

◎ Cédric Soares (5)

◎ Ben Mee (5)

◎ Simon Francis (5)

◎ Nicolás Otamendi (5) At least three more than the next player. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ua2LkTpIHC — Squawka (@Squawka) March 6, 2021



That says it all. There was no love lost between Xhaka and the fans and it came to a head at Palace. Yeah, you know the day I’m talking about. Its actually understandable that the fans have not warmed up to Xhaka all this while; I don’t support the abuse aimed at him and his family though. That was unacceptable and should have no place in our sport.



Things seemed to have changed this season though; thanks to Xhaka’s early season form. He’s very much on course to register his best return in terms of goals and assists in the Premier League since the 2017/2018 campaign, having already matched his total from the last three seasons from games against Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Bournemouth this term. The mistakes have not reared up their ugly head too; this is all down to his new advanced role. He was never a defensive midfielder.



After his goal against Leicester, he ran over to the fans and celebrated with the heart-shaped love symbol and there seems to be that connection with the fans now. And the chant?…



“We’ve got… Granit Xhaka! We’ve got… Granit Xhaka! We’ve got… Granit Xhaka! Woah oo woah oo woah oo woah oo woah!”



This might just be the season…



Have Arsenal fans forgiven Xhaka? Would he become an Arsenal legend?



Kadibia

