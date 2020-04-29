Have Arsenal fans put the Xhaka saga behind them?

Granit Xhaka reacted angrily in November to goading from Arsenal fans, and was subsequently dropped from the team by then-boss Unai Emery, but has the tension passed?

The player himself is eager to curtail any angst with fans, having enjoyed a return to action under Mikel Arteta since his appointment, and his performances have certainly improved also.

Xhaka has now come out to try and calm any hate that remains between himself and the club’s fans, and is keen to move on from it.

“These whistles against me, this hatred, that was brand new for me,” the Arsenal star stated. “What happened happened. You cannot undo it. Maybe it was a misunderstanding and both sides overreacted to some extent.

“That’s done for me, you have to look ahead now, motivate yourself positively in the current situation and don’t get caught up in the negative.

“As I wrote in my statement back then, as a team, the club and the fans, we should work together hand in hand towards the next game and the challenges ahead with mutual respect and in memory of what makes us love this game.”

On the offer to move in January, Xhaka admitted that he had the option to leave, but wasn’t done with his Arsenal journey.

“It was really no longer an issue for me,” he added. “Yes, there was contact and also an offer, but in the end, I decided to stay here in London.

‘After three and a half years I did not cancel everything that I had built up. I am now concentrating on this with all my strength and motivation and hope that we can get back on the pitch soon.”

According to reports, he may well have a battle on his hands this summer with a number of midfielders being linked with a potential move to the Emirates, although Dani Ceballos return to Real Madrid may help to ease the competition for places.

It remains to be seen whether all of our fans have quite forgiven him for his outburst, although his honesty about his mental state previously, paired with the determination shown since returning to action shows real character personally.

Is all forgiven fans? Or should our club be looking to replace the Swiss international in the coming window?

Patrick