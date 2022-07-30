Have Arsenal finally assembled a defence we can depend on?

Arsenal’s Defence. by Ben
Arsenal’s defence is a thing that flatters to deceive most of the time. I can’t remember the last time I watched a match involving Arsenal and felt comfortable, let alone confident in our defending. Despite a decent goals against record last season, it is a feeling that has persisted.
Gabriel is our stand-out defender and formed a promising partnership with Ben White. However, if pre-season is anything to go by his partnership with William Saliba might be even better. Maybe this could finally allow us beleaguered Gooners some respite. Let us believe, even for a while that a 3 goal lead is enough.
This brings me to the point of this article: I like Pablo Mari. He seems to be well liked and respected amongst the younger players and in my opinion is a better player than Rob Holding, who inspires no confidence whatsoever.
Pablo Mari also provides a nice uniform left-footed balance to the defence. He would be understandably fourth choice, but a competent one that offers balance, experience, and maturity. Not to mention he is a better distributor than Holding.
I don’t think any Gunner is going to be surprised if he leaves this summer. I just think he deserves a bit more respect and consideration before being allowed to depart ahead of Rob Holding.
Ben Dungate
We’ll see our new defense capabilities in Selhurst Park
Echoed my thoughts.
I support your idea
I will hold my comments till the first game of the season….looks good on paper
We were consistently good in defence the season before last (20/21), when we conceded 39 goals in total and Rob holding (28 starts) played most of the games with Gabriel (22 starts) or Luiz (17 starts). Imo holding is as good a defender as anyone we have, he’s just not as good as the others with the ball at his feet.
The bad performance against spurs will naturally stick in the mind, but generally speaking he’s a very good defender.
If Partey remains fit, I think the team looks solid on the defensive. But again, it will be revealed at the Selhurst park.
I would have liked to see Ben white played as a DM in pre season
TOMI at RB if Iinjury free
CB.. Saliba and Gabriel
LB. Tierney/ Zinchenko
I can’t see Mari being kept. Being part of the 0-3 in August last season did for him. On paper our first choice Ramsdale Tomiyasu White Gabriel Saliba Tierney Zinchenko look as good as any in the league. Keeping them out of the medical room is the only concern. Who will be the back up defenders? Holding, Soares Bellerin Niles Tavares or may be we will just go get another utility defender. Some significant decisions still to be made.
I’ll say mari stays or not either scenario is fine by me but if staying is the case i’ll suggest whenever we are taking on tough opponents and we have to rely on he and/or holding then we should employ a back three to keep the security tight while we can also have enough personell to attack.
Mari is not adapted to fast football as je is very slow. He is made for Italian football or any other league.