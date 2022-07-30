Have Arsenal finally assembled a defence we can depend on?

Arsenal’s Defence. by Ben

Arsenal’s defence is a thing that flatters to deceive most of the time. I can’t remember the last time I watched a match involving Arsenal and felt comfortable, let alone confident in our defending. Despite a decent goals against record last season, it is a feeling that has persisted.

Gabriel is our stand-out defender and formed a promising partnership with Ben White. However, if pre-season is anything to go by his partnership with William Saliba might be even better. Maybe this could finally allow us beleaguered Gooners some respite. Let us believe, even for a while that a 3 goal lead is enough.

This brings me to the point of this article: I like Pablo Mari. He seems to be well liked and respected amongst the younger players and in my opinion is a better player than Rob Holding, who inspires no confidence whatsoever.

Pablo Mari also provides a nice uniform left-footed balance to the defence. He would be understandably fourth choice, but a competent one that offers balance, experience, and maturity. Not to mention he is a better distributor than Holding.

I don’t think any Gunner is going to be surprised if he leaves this summer. I just think he deserves a bit more respect and consideration before being allowed to depart ahead of Rob Holding.

Ben Dungate

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…