Have Arsenal finally ended our era of letting players leave for nothing?

Arteta’s project has started bearing fruit. The Gunners managing to dominate the league last season, though not winning after a loss of concentration towards the end of the season, shows the progress Arsenal have made under Arteta, who took over at the Emirates when all they could aim for was finishing in the top 6.

Some bold decisions have helped Arsenal get where they are. These include clearing out the deadwood like Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng, Bernd Leno, and Alexander Lacazette, et al.

This summer, as much as top players are tipped to join, the clearing out needs to continue, but it will be a different clearing out in the sense that this time around, Arsenal could be offloading some quality players who could leave for reasonable fees.

Edu has a big task in front of him, unlike the previous exit deals for Aubamayeng, Ozil, and Lacazette, for which Arsenal didn’t pocket anything. He has a chance to start making some profit from the Arsenal player’s exits. Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Folarin Balogun, and Nuno Tavares could all leave for reasonable offers.

The fees from their exits could be reinvested in their squad to make it stronger.

Although Arsenal shouldn’t turn into a selling club, they need to return to making reasonable sales, like Man City, who sold the Gunners Oleks Zinchenko for 35m and Gabriel Jesus for £45 million, and that should be Edu’s next big task so that Arteta can use the funds to buy even better players that fit Arsenal’s tactical plans.

Sam P

