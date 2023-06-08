Have Arsenal finally ended our era of letting players leave for nothing?

Arteta’s project has started bearing fruit. The Gunners managing to dominate the league last season, though not winning after a loss of concentration towards the end of the season, shows the progress Arsenal have made under Arteta, who took over at the Emirates when all they could aim for was finishing in the top 6.
Some bold decisions have helped Arsenal get where they are. These include clearing out the deadwood like Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng, Bernd Leno, and Alexander Lacazette, et al.
This summer, as much as top players are tipped to join, the clearing out needs to continue, but it will be a different clearing out in the sense that this time around, Arsenal could be offloading some quality players who could leave for reasonable fees.
Edu has a big task in front of him, unlike the previous exit deals for Aubamayeng, Ozil, and Lacazette, for which Arsenal didn’t pocket anything. He has a chance to start making some profit from the Arsenal player’s exits. Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Folarin Balogun, and Nuno Tavares could all leave for reasonable offers.
The fees from their exits could be reinvested in their squad to make it stronger.
Although Arsenal shouldn’t turn into a selling club, they need to return to making reasonable sales, like Man City, who sold the Gunners Oleks Zinchenko for 35m and Gabriel Jesus for £45 million, and that should be Edu’s next big task so that Arteta can use the funds to buy even better players that fit Arsenal’s tactical plans.
Sam P
The exit of Martinez to Aston Villa for a peanut in preference for unsustained preference for ‘deadwood’ Leno still asks questions. We must be clear-eyed in this Summer transfer window about those we allow to move out especially Thierney and Balogun.
I attribute Emi’s departure mainly to his unwillingness to stay and fight for the title. 6 more months he stayed he would become our number 1 for sure. I agree that a. fee paid by him was a trifle, but I myself believed that Leno could be better than Emi… I was wrong….. (sorry for the mistakes, I’m using the online translator)
I hope so. If Arsenal and Saliba can’t find an agreement over his salary this month, they’d better sell him as soon as possible
It will really amount to huge distraction if the Saliba representatives are still refusing Saliba’s parent-club give-and-take submission. This recreates the scenario in which Guondouzi was asking the player after his loan spell to remain with Marsaille. We wouldn’t want to believe there’s a dangerous linkage politics here.
We shall see if Era is over.
Pepe likely to have contract terminated and paid off.
Balogun rumor of 30-35 million is measly and way undervalued.
Xhaka for 15 million? If they sell Tierney how much over 25 million for a proven and productive LB?
I have zero faith in Edu and cast for getting good value in sales.
We have shown a willingness to get mugged to get players off the books. Precedent has been set already, hard to convince buyers to pay up.
All this mess is because of Arteta and Edu. They were supposed to guarantee Martinez a starting spot by mouth and the let him compete with Leno. Martinez was going to win the battle and he would be still with us. Biggest problem with Arteta is that he wants his own players even at the expense of good players. Mari, Pepe and Lacazette are players who could have helped us win the league. Selling and releasing players is only wise if you are replacing them with better players.
Watching yesterday’s West Ham game i could see that Rice is overpriced and over hyped. He is not at the level Partey is by a big margin. Better to spend the funds on Amrabat to partner Partey. As long as we don’t play our players we will sell them for peanuts. To sell Tierney for around 30mil and buy Cancelo for 60 70mil is pure madness.
Arteta lacks man management skills. He also lacks coaching skills as I haven’t seen many players improve around him even the ones he has bought.
We might need another coach midway through the next season