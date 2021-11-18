Have Arsenal finally found a keeper to rival Lehmann and Seaman?

Ramsdale reminds me of Seaman and Lehmann By Sylvester Kwentua

While growing up, I enjoyed watching Arsenal games, and one of the few players then who caught my fancy on a steady basis, was David Seaman. The tall and energetic goal keeper with a sharp reflex, was such a huge personality with zero tolerance for sluggishness, and in his games, he exhibited these traits. Shouting at defenders to be on the alert and dishing out commands from the back, were some traits that endeared me to Seaman. He won several trophies while at Arsenal, while leading from the back.

After David Seaman left Arsenal, they got Jens Lehmann. In Lehmann, Arsenal had another charismatic goalkeeper with the mindset of a winner. His time at Arsenal was characterized by playing games without losing or conceding a goal. He was so influential from the back and he was able to guide his defender’s focus back to a game, if they seem to have lost their focus. Like Seaman, Lehmann also had a trophy-filled career with Arsenal , while creating individual records.

Now friends, these are surely not the best two goalkeepers Arsenal have ever had, but their impact in the teams they played in can’t be underrated. As a matter of fact, anytime Arsenal is being linked to a goalkeeper, most fans start imagining Arsenal getting a goalkeeper with qualities like theirs. However, over the years, while we have had some good goalies, in my opinion, we have never had a goalkeeper with the qualities Seaman and Lehmann possess. This season however, with the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal seem to have gotten a keeper with a little bit of Seaman and Lehmann.

Aaron Ramsdale’s exploits at Arsenal so far are so glaring for the world to see. From making important saves, to celebrating every goal scored by Arsenal, and every save made by him, to organizing his defence, Ramsdale ticks all the boxes. Tall, energetic and full of sharp reflexes, Ramsdale is gradually reminding me of the great goalkeepers who have led Arsenal to important victories in the past. Hopefully, Ramsdale will also end his career at Arsenal with a cabinet full of trophies.

Sylvester