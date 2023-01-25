Have Arsenal finally got our new Santi Cazorla?

Arsenal’s Next Santi Carzola Spotted, Have You Seen Him?

Has Arteta signed his own Santi Cazorla? He may have done so recently, and here’s why. Anyone who truly watched Cazorla play could tell he was a baller; the Spaniard could easily play the ball with both feet; he was a special player, and the video below (posted by afcjxmes on Twitter) shows what a player Cazorla could be on a good day.

Cazorla switching foot to take the corner with after instruction from Koscielny. The man literally had no weak foot. pic.twitter.com/jy3JHCARxG — James. (@afcjxmes) August 20, 2020

Unfortunately, an Achilles injury cut Cazorla’s time at Arsenal short; he missed a number of games before leaving at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Many Arsenal fans have never recovered from the Spaniard’s departure, but they need not worry because Arteta has just signed the club’s next-best two-footed attacker in the £27M swoop for Leandro Trossard. Trossard was recently asked what makes him so hard to face and whether he is a righty or a lefty, he boldly admitted as per AFC Stuff, “My preference will always be on my right, I think I’m almost both footed, that’s why it makes it so hard to defend sometimes. I like to go on my left as well because I know I can score! I’m comfortable with both feet & it helps me a lot.”

Many believe that against Manchester United, the 28-year-old displayed flashes of brilliance. I’m sure you’ll agree with me that Arteta needs to give us the pleasure of seeing Trossard make his full debut in the FA Cup clash against Man City this Friday. It could just continue to justify why he was a better and more economical buy than Mudryk.

