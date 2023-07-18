Have Arsenal finally learned how to be smart in the transfer market?

Arsenal’s much-hoped-for profitable evolution: Mastering the Art of Player Sales
Arsenal seem to have learned from the mistakes they made in the past.
Buying players reaching the twilight of their career, holding onto players for too long, were several commonplace occurrences that became the norm.
But this summer they are showing colours that have not been seen by anyone recently. They seem to be selling players for a good amount.
Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari are two players that have departed the club. Arsenal have raised a total of almost £30 million from those two sales which is a pretty decent figure.
If the Gunners offload the likes of Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun and Rob Holding, who are players in demand, they can raise an estimated figure of £140-160 million.
That would certainly maintain a healthy financial situation. And this is the ideal course of action. The club should avoid terminating player contracts or parting ways with them through monetary settlements.
That’s how smart clubs operate. That’s how clubs remain sustainable, which is the goal of every outfit in the world.
If Arsenal want to continue on the trajectory of getting the top buck for the value of their talent, they will inevitably face tough decisions along the way.
For instance, selling Balogun for £50 million could greatly support their pursuit of strengthening the squad, despite the potential backlash from many fans, including myself.
However, such is the nature of football. Players who underperform for the club rarely command significant transfer fees, whereas those who display remarkable potential on the field tend to attract lucrative offers.
While certain sales decisions may be met with strong disapproval, this is precisely how the world’s leading clubs operate—the sustainable and astute approach.
Writer – Yash Bisht
No we haven’t learnt to be smart in the transfer market, we’ve learnt to spend a large amount of cash regularly. Some well spent, some completely wasted.
A lot of talk about sales but very little on paper. This window we are the worst EPL club on net spend by far, still time to change this though.
In the last 5 years guess where we are on net spend? No.1 as in the worst.
Let’s wait until the end of the window to judge but even if we sell a few more players we are still unlikely to be labelled as “smart in the transfer market”. Smart in the transfer market is Brighton
👆🤭🤣😂
PJ.SA, man united are faring worse! How did you conclude we are no one
Pablo Mari was sold at a loss.
Only Xhaka seems a good sale.
Yet we keep seeing posts on how we have become smart in player sales because some other players might be sold. No facts to back it up, just hope. Next article please
I don’t think Arsenal are in a position to make money through selling yet. For that they need young potentials who can step into first team , perform well & then sold at a premium price while team balance is not impacted to challenge for the trophies.Good thing is they now have few players in the range of 21-24 years & doing well. So after 2-3 years they can sell 1-2 of them & make huge money which can be invested back
Arsenal have learnt. Arsenal wont sell Balogan for less than £60 million, which for a young international who has scored more than 20 goals is a bargain at £60 million. Thats just £10 million more than southampton want for the no goals Lavia who they astonishingly value at £50 million that all you journalist seem to think is reasonable! Arsenal have already turned down two bids of £55 million for Balogan as they would rather keep him if less than £60 million is the bid.
So if we sell tierney, is it u that will play when zinchenko is not feeling or out of form coz I can’t believe fans are evening thinking of this nonsense
We have got to start selling players for some good money more consistently and then we can start talking about being smart in the market.
A club selling a player can ask for whatever they like, but that player is only worth what a buying club is willing to pay.
To be able to sell at the “right price” you need a combination of several things:
1) Good contract management (not letting contracts run down)
2) Good development of players, so their value either increases or at least is maintained, while they are with us.
3)A salary policy that doesn’t prevent other clubs from taking them on.
We have been lacking in all 3 areas for many, many years, but there are signs of improvement.