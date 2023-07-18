Have Arsenal finally learned how to be smart in the transfer market?

Arsenal’s much-hoped-for profitable evolution: Mastering the Art of Player Sales

Arsenal seem to have learned from the mistakes they made in the past.

Buying players reaching the twilight of their career, holding onto players for too long, were several commonplace occurrences that became the norm.

But this summer they are showing colours that have not been seen by anyone recently. They seem to be selling players for a good amount.

Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari are two players that have departed the club. Arsenal have raised a total of almost £30 million from those two sales which is a pretty decent figure.

If the Gunners offload the likes of Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun and Rob Holding, who are players in demand, they can raise an estimated figure of £140-160 million.

That would certainly maintain a healthy financial situation. And this is the ideal course of action. The club should avoid terminating player contracts or parting ways with them through monetary settlements.

That’s how smart clubs operate. That’s how clubs remain sustainable, which is the goal of every outfit in the world.

If Arsenal want to continue on the trajectory of getting the top buck for the value of their talent, they will inevitably face tough decisions along the way.

For instance, selling Balogun for £50 million could greatly support their pursuit of strengthening the squad, despite the potential backlash from many fans, including myself.

However, such is the nature of football. Players who underperform for the club rarely command significant transfer fees, whereas those who display remarkable potential on the field tend to attract lucrative offers.

While certain sales decisions may be met with strong disapproval, this is precisely how the world’s leading clubs operate—the sustainable and astute approach.

Writer – Yash Bisht