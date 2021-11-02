Have Arsenal found the perfect replacement for Lacazette?

Arsenal look to have found their man to replace Lacazette

According to reliable journalist Ekrem Konar, Arsenal will make a loan offer for out of favour Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The Gunners will be expected to launch an offer in the January transfer window which will include an option to buy. However, that will depend on whether the London side move out the likes of Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal will make a loan offer for Luka Jovic with an option to buy to Real Madrid. Spanish giants wants €25m to sell the Serbian striker.

— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) November 1, 2021

The Spanish giants are expected to demand a fee of around £25m, which is unlikely to cause any hindrance for Arsenal.

The Serbian has had underwhelming two seasons at Madrid, after his €70m move from German outfit Frankfurt.

The center forward has only made 38 appearances for the Los Blancos, scoring twice and assisting three times. That’s a huge drop off from his stats in Germany, where he had 37 goal contributions in 72 games.

It’s an open secret that Mikel Arteta wants to freshen up his center forward options. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is on the wrong side of 30s and has struggled to deliver the Spaniard’s specific demands.

A very left-field option indeed

I totally forgot about Luka Jovic

A very interesting player who can thrive at Arsenal if he gets back to his true potential https://t.co/fgw8sgIhqq — Dushyant Gupta (@dushyantAFC) November 1, 2021

Link up and hold up play along with the Gabon international’s trivial presence in the air has hindered Arsenal to be more creative going forward.

While, Nketiah and Lacazette look set to leave the Emirates Stadium after the expiration of their contracts in the next year’s summer.

Jovic can provide perfect competition to the former Borussia Dortmund man, whose future arguably still looks up in the air.

Various reports emerged in England that Arsenal would be willing to offload their captain in the last transfer window, if they got the right price for him.

Then, why would they avoid cashing in on him if a decent offer arrives next year, especially when Aubameyang would only have one year left on his deal?

There are a lot of appealing gifts in the market, if technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta are convinced to bring one.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina and Torino’s Andrea Belotti are two options which the Gunners could acquire for a cut-price deal due to their contractual situations.

At the moment it’s exciting to guess which option will Arsenal eventually land, when they have been linked with more attractive players such as Aleksander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Yash Bisht