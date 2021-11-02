Have Arsenal found the perfect replacement for Lacazette?

Arsenal look to have found their man to replace Lacazette
According to reliable journalist Ekrem Konar, Arsenal will make a loan offer for out of favour Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.
The Gunners will be expected to launch an offer in the January transfer window which will include an option to buy. However, that will depend on whether the London side move out the likes of Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.
🚨Arsenal will make a loan offer for Luka Jovic with an option to buy to Real Madrid.
💰Spanish giants wants €25m to sell the Serbian striker. #AFC #Gooners #HalaMadrid #RM
🔻VOLE🔻
🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/r7hkmBkz10
— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) November 1, 2021
The Spanish giants are expected to demand a fee of around £25m, which is unlikely to cause any hindrance for Arsenal.
The Serbian has had underwhelming two seasons at Madrid, after his €70m move from German outfit Frankfurt.
The center forward has only made 38 appearances for the Los Blancos, scoring twice and assisting three times. That’s a huge drop off from his stats in Germany, where he had 37 goal contributions in 72 games.
It’s an open secret that Mikel Arteta wants to freshen up his center forward options. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is on the wrong side of 30s and has struggled to deliver the Spaniard’s specific demands.
A very left-field option indeed
I totally forgot about Luka Jovic
A very interesting player who can thrive at Arsenal if he gets back to his true potential https://t.co/fgw8sgIhqq
— Dushyant Gupta (@dushyantAFC) November 1, 2021
Link up and hold up play along with the Gabon international’s trivial presence in the air has hindered Arsenal to be more creative going forward.
While, Nketiah and Lacazette look set to leave the Emirates Stadium after the expiration of their contracts in the next year’s summer.
Jovic can provide perfect competition to the former Borussia Dortmund man, whose future arguably still looks up in the air.
Various reports emerged in England that Arsenal would be willing to offload their captain in the last transfer window, if they got the right price for him.
🚨Arsenal will make a loan offer for Luka Jovic with an option to buy to Real Madrid.
💰Spanish giants wants €25m to sell the Serbian striker. #AFC #Gooners #HalaMadrid #RM
🔻VOLE🔻
🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/r7hkmBkz10
— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) November 1, 2021
Then, why would they avoid cashing in on him if a decent offer arrives next year, especially when Aubameyang would only have one year left on his deal?
There are a lot of appealing gifts in the market, if technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta are convinced to bring one.
Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina and Torino’s Andrea Belotti are two options which the Gunners could acquire for a cut-price deal due to their contractual situations.
At the moment it’s exciting to guess which option will Arsenal eventually land, when they have been linked with more attractive players such as Aleksander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Not my first option..
First Option would be getting Dominic Calvert Lewin, but his fee would be ridiculous, so I understand why Arteta would go for Jovic.
Also who’s to argue with their choice of players lately.
All the transfers they’ve made lately all paying off hugely even though the whole world was against them.
Getting DCL would be a massive statement from Kroenke though.
He could end up as the final piece of our attacking puzzle just like Van Djik became when Liverpool got him.
Now we all know that would only happen in our wildest dreams.
One of DCL, Jonathan David, Victor O or Isaak would be
a STATEMENT addition by AFC but I’d rather take a flier
on Jovic(loan with OTB) and splash the same amount
of cash on Bruno G and B. Kamara. Two incredibly
talented young midfielders that would add immediate
depth and quality to the center of the pitch. Neither
would be away for AFCON and quite frankly are better
players atm than AMN or Sambi.
With Lyon still feeling the financial crunch and BK’s
contract expiring at the end of next summer, AFC
IMWO should test the resolve of both French clubs
by aggressively pursuing both these young talents.
And if Bruno isnt available, H Aouar would be just fine.
with all due respect, not ALL are paying off and using the term “hugely” is a tad premature…with this in mind, I really like what Nuno brings to the table and how Ramsdale has performed since arriving, but the Ode signing is and could continue to be a problematic decision…not totally convinced of Tomi just yet, even though he’s had more good games than bad thus far and I still think Lokonga is destined to be depth player, of some consequence though, who will provide adequate cover for whomever we hopefully bring in to ultimately partner with Partey
as for Jovic, he’s had one season of any real significance, which is the only time he’s ever made 30+ appearances, and he’s had some serious injury concerns while at Real…personally I think we should avoid Real like the plague when it comes to recruiting, as so far we’ve wasted considerable funds on the underwhelming Ceballos and the underperforming Ode…don’t let them fool us a third time in less than 3 years
The journalist might be reliable. But the “will” word is a tad bit optimistic, because it’ll be difficult to ship Lacazette and Nketiah out in January
A loan will be the safest option. I prefer a taller CF though, to make us more dangerous in set-pieces and to connect with Tierney’s long crosses
I inclined to think that jovic will do us no favours at all. Been with Madrid for a while now and doesn’t pull up any roads. We could be buying nothing that improves on what we got.
Isak would be just like Jovic. Okay, isak had an ok euros but looks very very light weight. A gangly player who would prefer having not having such close and tenacious attention from dogged and determined premiership midfielders and defenders. This sort of buy reminds me of Karel Poborski. Was a revelation in the Euros, went to United on the strength of that tournament and failed miserably.
I wouldn’t touch either of Jovic or Isak with a barge pole. The idea is to add and improve our squad with players that have the talent, drive, tenacity and experience that will makes us a threat. Not returning to the trial and error method of purchasing in a hope that it works with….a cast from Madrid a young, inexperienced player who happened to shine in the Euros. He’ll…..Xhaka shone in the Euros but we can’t pin our hopes on him to do anything more than he has!
I can see either of Isak and Jovic being another Sanogo, Chamakh, Eduardo. Project buys more than anything else. We have to be serious when recruiting, don’t buy to appease the fans or to start experimenting all over again. We’ve had that time and time again, it doesn’t work!
You have got a Great Point on Jovic n Isak!
We need a Striker that strikes some levels of Fear or great Worry into Defenders!
Even if he is not Scoring!
My choice Striker for Arsenal now is Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa!
That Boy has speed, tricks and some Nastiness too!!
Reminds me of 2012/2013 Luis Suarez!!..
Good Call. I lie Watkins too. And the bonus of having someone like home is that if Arteta is clever and doesn’t try to be cute. He could mould Watkins into a beast !
Like not lie. Bloody predictive text lol