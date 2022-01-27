Have Arsenal found the perfect right back to challenge Tomiyasu?

Although most of Arsenal’s transfer rumours have been concentrating on the Gunners urgent need for a midfielder, and especially a striker or two, the fact also remains that we have no adequate cover for Tomiyasu whe he is injured or suspended.

Since Arteta allowed Hector Bellerin to go on loan in the summer, we have only had Maitland-Niles (who has now left as well) and Cedric Soares as backups. It appears at the moment, with the Japanese star in the treatment room, that Arteta prefers to have Ben White filling in with Rob Holding coming in to the centre.

This is not ideal, so I am sure Arteta has been diligently looking for a new player for that role. One that we have regularly been linked with is the Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui. Although he is a Morrocco international, Mazraoui was born in Holland and came through the famous Ajax Academy.

He has now been at the club for a whole decade, and having won two titles and two Cups in the Erdvisie it seems he has decided it is time to spread his wings.

With the strong Arsenal links with Ajax I would hope that we would have an advantage, but one thing that is nigh on certain is that he will be leaving this summer. “My future? That’s a good question. I think the chances of me remaining at Ajax are very small, maybe five per cent,” he was quoted as saying in the Express.

I sincerely hope that Arteta and Edu are talking to him right now, as Noussair Mazraoui is free to negotiate with foreign teams from this month…