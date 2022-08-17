Have Arsenal found the right midfielder to fit Arsenal’s transfer policy at last? (plus video)

Arsenal reportedly keen to add shock Brighton midfielder

Arsenal are interested in bringing in Brighton wonderkid Moisés Caicedo before the transfer window shuts down in less than two weeks’ time.

The midfielder has impressed at the Amex Community Stadium, since his £4.5million move from Ecuador side Independiente.

🚨 Arsenal are planning to hold talks with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo.

The 20-year-old has made 12 appearances for his current employers and would be expected to make more, after establishing himself in the first team in the second half of last campaign, and is the pefect age and experience to grow and learn under Arteta’s youth project.

For the majority of summer, the Gunners have been linked to Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, with the player available on a cut-price deal, as his contract runs out next summer.

However, that has not proved to be a strong incentive for the London side to launch a bid for him. Letting one of their current players go might be the only way to add a further body into their ranks.

Apart from Lucas Torreira, who has already departed for Turkey, no Arsenal midfielder has been seriously linked to a move away.

However, that might change as we edge closer to the end of the transfer window, with Granit Xhaka having previously attracted interest from abroad.

Adding a player of Caicedo’s potential would certainly make the North London outfit a more robust side. The youngster has been praised several times for his strength, size and technical ability, with the latest example coming in his team’s win against Man Utd at Old Trafford.

But Arsenal are not the only club who have registered an interest in the player. Man United themselves have thrown admiring glances at him, alongside Italian giants Juventus and fellow Premier League side West Ham.

Thus, landing him won’t be an easy task.

It is still to be seen whether this news has any serious legs to it. But it only looks like a situation which will gain pace only if someone from Arsenal depart the club between now and the end of the current transfer window.

Yash Bisht

