Have Arsenal found the surprisingly perfect back up for Kieran Tierney

Despite Nuno Tavares looking extremely promising when he arrived at Arsenal last summer, his form became quite erratic, although he has definitely given us some hints that he can show excellent form at times.

But I think it has become clear that the Postugese left-back is just a little too green at the moment to be a reliable back up for the oft-injured Kieran Tierney, so it should be one of Mikel Arteta’s priorities to find a suitable resplacement this summer to share the job desription with Tierney, while perhps Tavares go go out on loan?

Well it seems that Arteta is considering a very surprising target for the job, the extremely versatile Cody Gakpo who has predominately played as a left winger for PSV and managed 12 goals and 13 assists in the Eredivisie this season.

At only 23 years of age, he is young enough and talented enough to become part of Arteta’s revolution, and according to an exclusive in CaughtOffide, Gakpo has been offered to both Arsenal and Chelsea.

🚨 NEW 🚨 PSV's Cody Gakpo has been offered to both #AFC 🔴 and #CFC 🔵 CaughtOffside understands. Despite predominantly being a left-winger, both clubs have discussed the possibility to use him as a left wing-back. PSV want no less than €30m. pic.twitter.com/azSsqDORNG — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 2, 2022

Judging by his assist stats he must be a good crosser of the ball down the wing, and if happens to joining an attack from the other wing he can help by converting crosses into goals as well.

Whatever position Arteta prefers to play him in, I am sure he would be a very useful addition to the Arsenal squad….

