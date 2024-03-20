Have Arsenal given up on signing an all-out striker this summer?

Many fans will be disappointed if Arsenal does not sign a great striker in the summer. Every day, a fresh rumor linking Arsenal to this or that top striker surfaces.

If I asked you to name Arsenal’s top striker target, I’m sure most would name Ivan Toney.

Apparently, the Brentford striker was the Gunners’ top winter striker target. However, due to FFP constraints imposed following their huge expenditure last summer, they were unable to recruit him.

Following the winter transfer window, reports emerged that Toney may be available for a low fee — £50 million, according to Sports Lens.

As some Arsenal fans eagerly await the club’s signing of Toney, the Sun has released a bombshell about that potential move.

According to the news source, Arsenal may decide against signing Toney. Why would they do that? The Brentford striker seemed unsuited for Arteta’s mission.

According to a source speaking to the Sun, Mikel Arteta is not interested in a traditional No. 9, which is why he has reconsidered the move for Toney.

“Arsenal are now less interested. Mikel Arteta has a system and a way of playing, and he doesn’t think a conventional number nine like Ivan Toney is what they need,” said a source to the Sun.

With that said, one may wonder who Arsenal’s mysterious striker signing will be. Given the similarity of Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Victor Osimhen to Toney, could the decision to rule out a move for the Englishman also affect interest in them?



